The Only Fast Food Chain Alton Brown Would Still Eat At
If you've decreased the amount of fast food you eat — or cut it out completely like Alton Brown has — there are probably still one or two chains that you wouldn't mind indulging in from time to time. For you, it might be that McDonald's satisfies that fast food itch, but for Brown, the one fast food restaurant he wouldn't mind giving another shot is none other than Arby's.
That's right; despite being frequently lambasted across the internet, Arby's got a somewhat positive review from the respected food personality. Brown admitted his soft spot for Arby's in a January 2025 interview with Chowhound. While he said his urge to eat fast food has been low for several years now, he'd most likely feel drawn to Arby's if that desire ever does return.
"It won't be an exception, but I think that if I was going to feel the pull, the magnet pull, it'd probably be Arby's," Brown said. While Alton Brown's favorite food is fried chicken, he was a big fan of Arby's most iconic order. "Those Arby's roast beef sandwiches are freaking magical," he reminisced.
Why Alton Brown doesn't like fast food
While the chain known for its roast beef sandwiches isn't eternally off the table for Alton Brown, it's unlikely you'll find him dining there, or at any other fast food restaurant, any time soon. His own views on health and nutrition are a big reason why he no longer eats fast food, but Brown also said that the grub at most joints simply no longer tastes the way it once did.
Arby's, of course, is the exception. "The last time that I had one, and I mean it's been a while, it tasted exactly like I remembered it tasting from childhood," Brown told Chowhound. "Every other fast food tastes different to me than from my childhood," Brown admitted, "I cannot have McDonald's in my mouth because ... Everything tastes like it's made out of sugar."
While Brown seems to have sworn off fast food, he hasn't spent his entire adult life staying away from it. Once upon a time, Brown also loved the fast food chain In-N-Out and its signature burgers and shakes. The nostalgic taste was a big reason why he was a fan. However, considering that there are only eight U.S. states with an In-N-Out burger location and the fact that Brown is based out of Georgia, In-N-Out probably won't be what the former Food Network stalwart is munching on any time soon.
