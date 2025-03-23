The Only Fast Food Chain Alton Brown Would Still Eat At

If you've decreased the amount of fast food you eat — or cut it out completely like Alton Brown has — there are probably still one or two chains that you wouldn't mind indulging in from time to time. For you, it might be that McDonald's satisfies that fast food itch, but for Brown, the one fast food restaurant he wouldn't mind giving another shot is none other than Arby's.

That's right; despite being frequently lambasted across the internet, Arby's got a somewhat positive review from the respected food personality. Brown admitted his soft spot for Arby's in a January 2025 interview with Chowhound. While he said his urge to eat fast food has been low for several years now, he'd most likely feel drawn to Arby's if that desire ever does return.

"It won't be an exception, but I think that if I was going to feel the pull, the magnet pull, it'd probably be Arby's," Brown said. While Alton Brown's favorite food is fried chicken, he was a big fan of Arby's most iconic order. "Those Arby's roast beef sandwiches are freaking magical," he reminisced.