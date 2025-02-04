Alton Brown's Favorite Food Is A Classic Fried Dish

Alton Brown, the TV food personality known for the quirky Food Network staples "Good Eats," "Good Eats Reloaded," and "Good Eats: The Return," surprisingly has some simple taste in food. Brown has previously stated that his favorite food to eat is none other than the comforting classic, fried chicken.

On Brown's own fried chicken recipe on his website, he explains that the reason why fried chicken is such a pleasure is because we're attracted to contrast in food. This would apply to food items that feature, for example, a perfect combination of a crunchy and soft exterior. Brown said, "In that light, deep-fried chicken with its crunchy brown exterior and buttery soft meaty interior is kind of the perfect food." There are many ways that Brown spices up his fried chicken to cook it to his liking. Perhaps KFC's new spin-off restaurant, Saucy, could learn a thing or two from the master.