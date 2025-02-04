Alton Brown's Favorite Food Is A Classic Fried Dish
Alton Brown, the TV food personality known for the quirky Food Network staples "Good Eats," "Good Eats Reloaded," and "Good Eats: The Return," surprisingly has some simple taste in food. Brown has previously stated that his favorite food to eat is none other than the comforting classic, fried chicken.
On Brown's own fried chicken recipe on his website, he explains that the reason why fried chicken is such a pleasure is because we're attracted to contrast in food. This would apply to food items that feature, for example, a perfect combination of a crunchy and soft exterior. Brown said, "In that light, deep-fried chicken with its crunchy brown exterior and buttery soft meaty interior is kind of the perfect food." There are many ways that Brown spices up his fried chicken to cook it to his liking. Perhaps KFC's new spin-off restaurant, Saucy, could learn a thing or two from the master.
Making fried chicken the Alton Brown way
Like any solid fried chicken recipe, there should be an ample amount of time dedicated to a good, flavorful batter. Brown's recipe includes a unique ingredient added to his flour mixture: sumac, a dark-red Middle Eastern spice that gives a tang and acidity to balance out the more classic spices (such as garlic powder, salt, pepper, and cayenne). Brown also uses bourbon in his buttermilk and egg mixture. This is similar to beer battering, which is a popular process for lots of fried foods to give them a uniquely rich taste.
You can use any cut of chicken you prefer. Brown isn't the biggest white meat fan, so he tends to go for dark meat in the form of drumsticks or thighs. If you use white meat, make sure the rib cage is still intact but the wing has been removed. The recipe requires a decent amount of patience to allow for the flavors of the spices to soak in, but it'll all be worth it when it's time to finally fry up and enjoy.