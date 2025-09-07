9 Discontinued Arby's Menu Items That Deserve A Comeback And 3 That Should Stay Gone
As we all know, Arby's always has the meats. However, what the chain cannot claim to have is a consistent menu. Since its founding in 1964, Arby's has cycled through a plethora of different offerings, many of which have since gone extinct. If your favorite Arby's item disappears from the menu, all hope is not lost — for example, a discontinuation of the beloved potato cakes in 2021 caused public outcry from customers, leading the fast food establishment to reconsider.
The crispy hash browns were back for a brief period in 2024, before permanently returning to the menu in February 2025. Arby's was so serious about this permanent return that it filed a pre-class action lawsuit against itself. This suit states that potato cakes will remain on the menu until at least December 31, 2026. If not, Arby's promises to pay out $1 million worth of Arby's food to be split amongst anyone who signed the suit.
While this was a unique and bold move for Arby's, we believe that potato cakes are not the only discontinued item worth bringing back. We took a look at discontinued items from throughout Arby's history and found nine we think should come back — and three that can stay in the past.
Fans still crave the Loaded Italian Sandwich
Now, depending on when you're reading this piece, you may have heard about the imminent return of the Loaded Italian Sandwich, one of Arby's most beloved discontinued items. However, as it's only a limited return, the sandwich is still well-deserving of a spot on this list.
This fan favorite disappeared from the Arby's menu in 2021 during an effort to streamline offerings and get rid of slower-selling items. The sandwich, served on a toasted roll, consisted of pepperoni, salami, capicola, provolone cheese, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato, and red onion.
The sandwich gained its following due to its variety of flavors and textures and the unique Italian flair it brought to the chain. Its discontinuation led to negative public reaction, especially as its disappearance came with no advance notice. One Reddit user lamented that the sub was the only reason they went to Arby's. A Change.org petition was created in July 2021 to bring back the sub, but also to send a "clear message to Arby's that we as the consumers are unhappy with these redundant changes to their menu." It has since garnered over 2,000 signatures. This fan support, alongside the lack of anything similar on the menu, is why we think a permanent comeback of the Loaded Italian Sub is in order.
Bring back the Hushpuppy Fish Strips
Arby's venture into fish was a risky one. Serving quality seafood nationwide is not always the easiest task. So, when the chain announced Hushpuppy Fish Strips in 2022, it made sense that fans were a little skeptical. This unique item was made up of pollock fish strips coated in a crispy hushpuppy breading and deep-fried. A tangy tartar sauce was served up alongside each order of strips.
Upon release, these fish strips were met with slightly mixed reviews, but leaned heavily positive. Customers praised the flavor, calling it fantastic and phenomenal. While this was a slightly pricer item, most customers agreed that it was worth the money for the quality fish. One Reddit user enjoyed the strips so much that they begged Arby's to keep them on the menu, believing the public would crave the strips after they left. As these unique items satisfied the seafood-loving sect of Arby's fans, we think they deserve a comeback.
Fans mourn the disappearance of the Three Pepper Sauce
For the past couple of years, Arby's seems to have been phasing out its iconic Three Pepper Sauce. This sauce has a spicy, yet tangy taste, and a unique flavor due to its long list of ingredients. According to copycat recipes, the sauce gets its name from the three peppers it includes: red bell peppers, jalapeños, and black pepper. Combined with the peppers, there is a base of tomato paste, brown sugar, mustard, vinegar, and a variety of spices.
Its discontinuation was met with fan upset, with one Reddit user claiming it was the chain's best sauce. Another commenter suggested the chain sell bottles of the sauce at the grocery store, like it did with its famous Horsey sauce, claiming they would buy it again and again. One of the biggest selling points of the sauce is that you can put it on virtually anything. From curly fries to chicken sandwiches, this sauce could easily grow with the menu, complementing almost any item. For this reason, Arby's Three Pepper Sauce deserves not only a comeback but more appreciation in general.
Leave Loaded Curly Fries in the past
In late 2015, Arby's introduced a twist to its famous curly fries — you could now order them loaded. This meant customers could get a pile of curly fries topped with cheese sauce, shredded cheese, pepper bacon, and parmesan peppercorn ranch. In a press release, Arby's brand president at the time, Rob Lynch, said this item was created in response to "requests from guests in restaurants and on social media to take our famous curly fries to the next level." However, the fan response wasn't exactly great.
A 2017 review called the item rubbery and cold and claimed the shredded cheese was all glued together. There was not a lot of noise made about the item, and it was removed in 2021 during an effort to streamline the menu by removing non-selling items. A June 2021 Change.org petition called the removal outrageous, but only garnered 92 signatures. Diehard loaded curly fry fans can utilize the secret menu to recreate a similar experience. As for a permanent menu spot? We think that can stay in the past.
The Angus Three Cheese and Bacon deserves a permanent menu spot
For most of the 2010s, Arby's fans could order an elevated Angus beef sandwich: the Angus Three Cheese and Bacon. The sandwich's components could easily be guessed from its straightforward name: black angus beef, Swiss and cheddar cheese, a Parmesan peppercorn ranch sauce, and slices of pepper bacon.
While it's not clear why the item was discontinued, one employee speculates that it wasn't selling enough to keep the meat in stock. Arby's continued making the sandwiches for a little while with roast beef instead of angus beef, but customers believed it did not compare. Since 2018, Arby's has released cheesesteak variations, but never the exact Angus Three Cheese and Bacon.
This sandwich certainly has its staunch supporters, with one Reddit user requesting a copycat recipe as they were heavily missing it. While you can make your own Arby's sandwich, it is certainly not the same. The intense fan reaction, combined with the uniqueness of its sauce, is why this menu item deserves a comeback. One devoted fan said it best, saying their love for the sandwich was akin to lust.
Market Fresh Salads can stay a distant memory
Loyal Arby's fans may remember the Market Fresh branding. Introduced in 2001, Arby's Market Fresh referred to a section on its menu with fresh, deli-inspired items. It debuted with four sandwiches, but later added wraps and salads to the selections. As of the early 2020s, the chain quietly did away with this branding. While it's hard to tell exactly when Arby's stopped having salad on its Market Fresh menu, the offering was certainly gone by this rebranding.
The main critique of these salads is that they were small and of poor quality. While there were technically multiple salad offerings, they were essentially a chopped salad base with a choice of protein and dressing. One Reddit user complained that his wife's salad was so mediocre it should have been free, with another saying it looked like trash.
Since the chain did away with the Market Fresh branding, some offerings can be ordered through via a different menu section: Arby's classics. Arby's doesn't currently offer any salads, and we think it should stay this way.
The Pizza Slider was a staple that fans miss
When Arby's got rid of the Loaded Curly Fries, it also removed another fan-favorite from the menu: the pizza slider. This item was first introduced in 2017 and served as a unique addition to its variety of value menu sliders. The pizza slider consisted of pepperoni, salami, provolone cheese, and garlic marinara on a toasted slider bun.
Fans loved this fun item due to its unique flavor combinations and cheap price point. None of its other sliders offer pepperoni or salami, let alone the garlic marinara sauce, which helped to keep it moist. One passionate pizza slider fan created a Change.org petition in 2021, which gained over 250 signatures. In the petition, he calls the pizza slider a well-loved item and claims the discontinuation was without warning and unnecessary. Since Arby's claims to have the meats, we'd love to see this delicious salami and pepperoni creation return.
We don't need the Chicken Club Wrap
In the summer of 2020, Arby's Market Fresh menu saw three new wraps: the Chicken Club wrap, the Mediterranean wrap, and the Jalapeño Bacon Ranch wrap. All three were met with generally positive reviews, with one common slight complaint: the chicken club was not as flavorful as the others. The wrap consisted of crispy chicken, honey mustard, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion.
One YouTube review also commented that the item was not worth its price point, while another thought it was bland. While it's unclear when exactly Arby's got rid of the Chicken Club Wrap, it wasn't a very shocking discontinuation. Its chicken wrap offerings have changed over time, but the chicken club wrap is not one we're expecting (or hoping) to see back anytime soon.
People want the Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich back
Arby's Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich was a limited-time offer that came back summer after summer. In 2025, fans noticed its absence from the menu. As it was a Market Fresh item, it seems as though this delightful offering was a casualty of the Market Fresh rebranding. The hearty sandwich featured chicken salad complete with grapes and pecans, nestled between two slices of bread.
While it wasn't typically offered year-round, this sandwich still had its fair share of devoted fans. Copycat recipes have popped up so fellow chicken salad lovers can enjoy the sandwich whenever they want. A June 2025 Change.org petition shows just how loved this sandwich was, as the petition's creator remembers that the item was regularly sold out at their local Arby's location. They further demonstrate their Arby's passion by saying a return of the item would not only satisfy pecan chicken salad lovers, but also show that Arby's recognizes the value of customers' opinions. A comeback for this sandwich would also bring some variety to the menu and be an option for those who enjoy more refreshing meals.
We'll never stop missing the Chocolate Turnover
Arby's less-talked-about dessert section features cookies, shakes, and turnovers. The chocolate turnover, a once-popular flavor, disappeared from the menu in 2016. The turnover consisted of the same flaky, crispy dough as all of its turnovers, with a gooey chocolate inside. One review describes it as being a delicious, chocolate-on-chocolate treat.
The chocolate turnover, which debuted in the late 2000s, became a fan favorite due to its sweet and flaky qualities, low price point, and appeal to all ages. When it was discontinued, Arby's replaced it with a couple of different types of cookies, which left fans missing the turnover and wondering about its return. An online petition even pleaded for a comeback, calling the item one of the best Arby's desserts. While customers speculate that the turnover is a simple Pepperidge Farms and Hershey's chocolate recipe, this recipe is not easily accessible online. Furthermore, not all Arby's fans are baking enthusiasts. As Arby's still offers turnovers, we would love to see a reappearance of this delicious flavor.
Bring Back The Polar Swirl
While Arby's offers shakes, the fast-food establishment doesn't exactly have ice cream on the menu. However, this wasn't always the case. In the 1980s, Arby's introduced the Polar Swirl. This tasty treat was a shake blended with your choice of Butterfinger, Heath Bar, Oreo Cookies, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, or Snickers. Reviews describe it as a combination of a Wendy's Frosty and a Dairy Queen Blizzard.
This dessert certainly had its loyal fans, with one Reddit user lamenting that making it themselves is just not the same as getting one from Arby's. The Polar Swirl's discontinuation date is unclear, but it seems to have been gone by the early 2000s, and hasn't offered anything similar since. One reviewer believes the discontinuation was a good thing, but only for their health, as the item would have had them going back to Arby's again and again. As the Polar Swirl would fill a niche somewhat missing from the Arby's menu, a return of this nostalgic and creamy dessert is in order.
Fans still crave the Southwest Chicken Avocado Wrap
For a short period, Arby's chicken wraps were blessed with an ingredient not often seen in the fast-food world: avocado. The Southwest Chicken Avocado Wrap was introduced in 2021 and featured chicken, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, and chili lime ranch sauce. One big selling point for the wrap was that it offered a spicier option for those who enjoy hotter food items.
The wrap was met with largely positive reviews. One reviewer loved the chili lime ranch sauce so much, he called for Arby's to keep it permanently and use it on other menu items. Another criticized the presentation, but gave it a 9/10 for flavor. Chicken wraps have been a staple at Arby's for a number of years, but are often a different combination of the same ingredients. The Southwest Chicken Avocado Wrap offered something new for the chain and spiced up its wrap game — literally. One employee wrote on Reddit that while the wrap was, in their opinion, a great item, it will likely never be added back to the menu. We implore Arby's to change its mind.