9 Discontinued Arby's Menu Items That Deserve A Comeback And 3 That Should Stay Gone

As we all know, Arby's always has the meats. However, what the chain cannot claim to have is a consistent menu. Since its founding in 1964, Arby's has cycled through a plethora of different offerings, many of which have since gone extinct. If your favorite Arby's item disappears from the menu, all hope is not lost — for example, a discontinuation of the beloved potato cakes in 2021 caused public outcry from customers, leading the fast food establishment to reconsider.

The crispy hash browns were back for a brief period in 2024, before permanently returning to the menu in February 2025. Arby's was so serious about this permanent return that it filed a pre-class action lawsuit against itself. This suit states that potato cakes will remain on the menu until at least December 31, 2026. If not, Arby's promises to pay out $1 million worth of Arby's food to be split amongst anyone who signed the suit.

While this was a unique and bold move for Arby's, we believe that potato cakes are not the only discontinued item worth bringing back. We took a look at discontinued items from throughout Arby's history and found nine we think should come back — and three that can stay in the past.