Review: KFC's New Side Is Coming For Culver's Cheese Curd Crown

KFC's list of tasty fried food is about to get a little longer as the chicken chain is venturing into new, cheesy territory. Wisconsin-style cheese curds are now available as part of a collaboration with celebrity chef and one of the stars of the hit TV show "The Bear," Matty Matheson. This rollout comes shortly after KFC added some of the best fast food menu items in 2025.

New options include a number of $5 bowls, the star of which is Matty's Cheesy Nuggy Gravy Bowl. This poutine-inspired creation features fries, brown gravy, chicken nuggets, and fried cheese curds. The curds are also available as a side, which is why The Takeout called me in. As a Wisconsin native and self-proclaimed cheese curd expert, I needed to see if the new curds on the block could stack up to a Midwestern classic: Culver's.

In a battle of the curds, I set out to discover which fast food behemoth really fries up the best cheese. The results were admittedly surprising, but in the end, one curd clearly reigns supreme.