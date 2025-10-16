Culver's Jalapeño Cheese Curds Review: I Might Be A Curd Nerd

October 15th is National Cheese Curd Day, and Culver's is serving up a spicy new twist: Jalapeño Cheese Curds. While family-owned Culver's is not my first choice for the crunchy snack, that's not to say I'm some kind of curd snob. The best ones come from just-off-the-highway bars, where you can also order a Bloody Mary and beer chaser. But my family does enjoy the Culver's version anytime we pop by the location in town. You can order a side of standard fries (even onion rings) pretty much anywhere, but Culver's lets you upgrade your meal with Wisconsin Cheese Curds for just $1.80 more (in my area). That's Midwestern hospitality for you.

I live close enough to America's Dairyland to recognize a good cheese curd by sight alone. Many road trips have been made across the state line to get these legendary deep-fried delicacies, along with a genuine German brat and giant pretzel. As for the Culver's kind, the original unaged white and yellow cheddar curds on the restaurant's everyday menu are fun to eat and pretty darn delicious for drive-thru food. How would the limited edition jalapeño cheese curds compare? We stopped by for lunch on debut day to give them a try.