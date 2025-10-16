Culver's Jalapeño Cheese Curds Review: I Might Be A Curd Nerd
October 15th is National Cheese Curd Day, and Culver's is serving up a spicy new twist: Jalapeño Cheese Curds. While family-owned Culver's is not my first choice for the crunchy snack, that's not to say I'm some kind of curd snob. The best ones come from just-off-the-highway bars, where you can also order a Bloody Mary and beer chaser. But my family does enjoy the Culver's version anytime we pop by the location in town. You can order a side of standard fries (even onion rings) pretty much anywhere, but Culver's lets you upgrade your meal with Wisconsin Cheese Curds for just $1.80 more (in my area). That's Midwestern hospitality for you.
I live close enough to America's Dairyland to recognize a good cheese curd by sight alone. Many road trips have been made across the state line to get these legendary deep-fried delicacies, along with a genuine German brat and giant pretzel. As for the Culver's kind, the original unaged white and yellow cheddar curds on the restaurant's everyday menu are fun to eat and pretty darn delicious for drive-thru food. How would the limited edition jalapeño cheese curds compare? We stopped by for lunch on debut day to give them a try.
What are Culver's Jalapeño Cheese Curds?
Culver's Jalapeño Cheese Curds are a fun, limited-time take on the chain's classic Wisconsin cheese curds. Each medium order of the jalapeño curds includes 500 calories, 25 grams of fat, and roughly 1,000 milligrams of sodium. Breaded and deep-fried, they're made with farm-fresh cheddar cheese provided exclusively by La Grander Hillside Dairy in Stanley, Wisconsin. Other ingredients include jalapeño peppers, dried garlic and onion, and paprika and turmeric extracts for color. In my region, you can order the side in medium ($4.69), large ($7.39), or family-sized ($9.79) options for sharing with friends — or crafting the curd-cuterie board seen on Culver's Instagram.
Jalapeño cheese curds aren't the first limited-edition flavor to make an appearance on the menu. In October 2024, the chain treated guests to Hot Honey Cheese Curds: signature cheese bites coated in a sweet-spicy breading, now one of Culver's many discontinued menu items. This trendy twist was met with mixed Redditor reviews on r/Culvers.Do the jalapeño cheese curds capture the magic of this Midwestern delight any better?
How to get Culver's Jalapeño Cheese Curds
Jalapeño cheese curds are a limited-edition offering available during Culver's month-long Curdtoberfest celebration. You'll find these zesty, golden-fried bites from October 15 to 31 — or while supplies last — at any Culver's locations in your state. Most spots offer traditional dine-in service, convenient drive-thru lanes, or curbside pickup right to your car. If you want to order in, check your local third-party platforms. You can get on-demand or order-ahead delivery of your jalapeño cheese curds from more than 900 participating Culver's restaurants through DoorDash.
If you're feeling lucky, share your email and enter the Curdtoberfest Sweepstakes while you're at it. Earn a bonus entry by snapping a pic of you and your beloved curds, then share it to socials using #CurdSweepstakes! Jalapeño cheese curds make their debut on the 10th anniversary of National Cheese Curd Day, an annual holiday that Culver's founded in 2015. Other limited-time specials to try include Culver's fan-favorite CurderBurger, Roasted Garlic & Bacon Pub Burger, Pumpkin Spice Shake, and Salted Caramel Pumpkin Concrete Mixer.
My taste test of Culver's Jalapeño Cheese Curds
My lunch order included a signature Culver's ButterBurger and a small pumpkin spice shake, but curd things first. The jalapeño cheese curds arrived freshly fried, with the aroma of the chile peppers legitimately wafting in the air. I popped a few plain to start, then got to trying some different dipping sauces. Culver's gives you 12 choices, ranging from buttermilk ranch and marinara to Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ. If you want to dip your cheese curds in another layer of Wisconsin cheddar cheese sauce, you can do that, too.
When it comes to flavor, the standard cheese curds at Culver's have a mild Italian mozzarella stick kind of vibe. The jalapeño cheese curds are definitely more robust. The spicy kick was surprising at first, but it never felt like too much to handle. Dipping sauces (and the occasional sip of fresh frozen custard) helped keep heat levels in check. And while I usually believe ranch is the answer to everything, these jalapeño cheese curds tasted best with Culver's signature sauce. This creamy-tangy blend of buttermilk, Parmesan, blue cheese, and spice brought out an elevated herbaceousness I never expected from a fast food joint.
Culver's Jalapeño Cheese Curds: No, yeah or yeah, no?
Culver's Jalapeño Cheese Curds are a solid, "no, yeah." That's Midwestern speak for "yes," "you betcha," or "definitely." I found them to be the perfect combo of crunchy-crisp on the outside and melty-soft on the inside. While fried, they weren't greasy or messy to eat: I appreciated that these cheese curds weren't overdone, over-browned, or bursting at the seams. They were perfectly contained, poppable, and the jalapeño heat level was on point: present and flavorful, but not too intense. If you're a fan of classic jalapeño poppers, you're going to love this sort of inside-out version.
On the downside, I didn't find a heart-shaped cheese curd in my generously filled bag. This happens when two curds serendipitously get stuck together in the fryer. According to Culver's lore, a heart-shaped curd is the equivalent of a lucky four-leaf clover. I may still enter the Curdtoberfest Sweepstakes, though. Possible prizes include a collectible stein (for Culver's signature root beer) or Wisconsin cheese curds for a whole year.