11 Fried Egg Mistakes That Are Ruining Your Breakfast

Whether they are thrown into a traditional American breakfast combo or cooked by themselves, eggs are a delicious staple for most of us. The combination of inexpensiveness and the versatility they offer makes them widely considered a kitchen provision that should be consistently within arm's reach. But, although this is impressive, this isn't all that the mighty egg offers, as they are also high in nutritional value. They are a great source of protein, vitamin A, and choline, which means if they aren't high on your list of potential morning meals to cook, you should strongly reconsider.

While they might seem like an obvious choice to grab in the wee hours of the morning, what isn't always so easy is cooking them, or, more specifically, frying them. Sure, the process might seem straightforward, but creating a fried egg involves a bit more attention to detail than just popping it straight into a searing hot frying pan. From trouble with the eggs sticking to the pan to the final product appearing unappealing with burnt edges, the pitfalls of what at first appears to be an uncomplicated cooking method are plentiful. This means that arming yourself with the knowledge of what can go wrong during the process will save you heaps of frustration and your poor eggs from being wasted. Here are the primary mistakes home cooks make when frying eggs and some tips for avoiding them.