The Easy Prep Mistake That Can Lead To Overcooked Fried Eggs

Fried eggs can go with your favorite breakfasts, in light lunches and dinners, or serve as a topping for burgers and stir-fries. While super versatile, they're also very basic, which gives the impression they should be simple to whip up. Anyone who's made fried eggs knows they can be tricky to cook evenly. Nelson Serrano-Bahri, chef and director of innovation at the American Egg Board, told The Takeout fried eggs are more likely to overcook if you don't bring the eggs to room temperature first, though he had some caveats.

"It's not that cold eggs are more prone to overcooking across the board — it's more about how you like your fried eggs," he explained. "If you're aiming for crispy, lacy edges and a runny yolk, starting with a cold egg can actually help achieve this. The contrast in temperature allows the whites to set quickly in a hot pan while the yolk stays soft. However, if you're cooking at a gentler heat for more even doneness, a room-temp egg gives you more control and reduces the risk of the whites overcooking while waiting for the yolk to set."

Serrano-Bahri said that if you don't have time for the eggs to warm up, you can bring them to room temperature quickly by putting them in a bowl of warm water in a sealed plastic bag. "If you only need one or two," he added. "Holding them in your palms for a minute or two can quickly take the chill off."