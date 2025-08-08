Easily Upgrade Fried Eggs By Cooking Them In This Oil

Eggs are a wonderful food in that they're tasty, versatile, and you can cook them tons of different ways so they don't get boring. Fried eggs are a personal favorite, especially when served over a steaming hot bed of rice with some fried spam or tofu and bok choy. Sesame oil is my go-to when it comes to cooking up a fried egg, but did you know that coconut oil is one of 16 ingredients that will make your fried eggs unbeatable?

Coconut oil (the refined type, at least) has a high smoke point of around 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Unrefined coconut oil only has a smoke point of around 350 degrees Fahrenheit, but you want to swerve using that and virgin coconut oil anyway since they have a much stronger coconutty taste, which you probably don't want to impart in your fried egg. To cook your egg with coconut oil, simply spoon some into a pan and wait for it to melt down completely into a liquid. Use it as a one to one substitute for your usual cooking oil, and fry your egg as you normally would. As a bonus tip, for the crispiest fried eggs, baste them in the oil, too.