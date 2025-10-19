Fry Your Eggs In This Spicy Condiment For The Ultimate Flavor Bomb

The incredible, edible egg is one of the most versatile ingredients in the world, and one that is heavily utilized across global cuisines. And there is certainly no shortage of ways to cook this tiny but mighty ingredient. Frying eggs is one of the most popular methods and is certainly something I've done, perhaps, thousands of times in my life. I typically fry my eggs like countless others do: in oil or butter, with the occasional dip in bacon grease. Then, my husband introduced me to eggs fried in chili crisp, and it changed my egg-eating ways forever.

Chili crisp is a fiery red Chinese condiment made of things like fried garlic, chili flake, crunchy soybeans, onions, and lots of other pungent ingredients all tightly packed into oil. It adds depth, heat, crunch, and major umami flavor to anything it touches, including eggs. For fried eggs, you don't need to use any additional oil or butter because chili crisp is already oil-based. Simply add about a tablespoon per egg you're frying to a frying pan. Let the pan heat and swirl the crisp around so it's coating the bottom of the skillet. Crack your egg or eggs and let them fry to your liking. You can season with a pinch of salt, but you'll already have a ton of flavor from the crisp itself. The brand you use will determine the amount of heat that will adhere to your eggs. I find Lao Gan Ma brand to be completely perfect without being too spicy. It happens to be the absolute best chili crisp brand, according to a Takeout taste test.