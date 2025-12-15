Is Frying Eggs In Water The Trick It's Cracked Up To Be?

Water-fried eggs do have some advantages, however. For one thing, they have fewer calories and less fat. For another, they're cheap to make since they require no extra ingredients besides the egg. According to Steele, you can just crack the eggs into ⅛ inch of simmering water. "This will prevent the egg from sticking, but won't actually submerge the egg", she said. You then cook the egg until the whites are set and the yolk is as hard as you want it to be. "If you prefer a well-cooked yolk, you can tilt the pan and baste the yolk with some of the water to help it cook faster." When the egg is done, take a slotted spatula and remove it from the water, letting the excess liquid drip down into the pan.

To have the best of both worlds, there's another method you can use to fry an egg in water. This one does require a bit of grease for the pan, but only about half as much as you'd use if you were frying the egg in oil alone. (One tablespoon instead of two.) After the egg has cooked in the oil for 30 seconds, add hot water to the pan and use it to baste. You can also cover the pan and leave the egg alone, allowing it to steam-fry in moist heat. The result will be tender and tasty.