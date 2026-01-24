The Simple Italian Dish Jamie Oliver Would Choose As His Last Meal

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Reflecting on what we'd like to eat for our final meal on earth is always a tantalizing, if slightly morbid, exercise. Fortunately for those of us who consider last meals a fascinating window into the soul (and stomach), author Melanie Dunea's project, "My Last Supper: The Next Course," compiles the ideal ultimate spreads of a plethora of well-known chefs, including the English culinary icon Jamie Oliver. Although the star of "The Naked Chef" clearly isn't afraid of more adventurous culinary choices, like putting grapes on pizza, he would keep it simple and classic for his final feast.

Oliver said his last meal would consist of a large pot of spaghetti all'arrabbiata, prepared with an impressive three varieties of chilies (he didn't specify which chili varieties, but we can safely assume it would include the versatile pepper Jamie Oliver can't stop using). The celebrity chef praised the piquant pasta for its silky-smooth texture and spicy-sweet flavor, which make it the perfect Italian comfort food. He added that if he were going to have dessert (why this is even a question is unclear), he would indulge in a homemade rice pudding, served cold and accompanied by warm caramelized roasted peaches. As for the setting, Oliver would prepare the meal himself and enjoy it at home, on the sofa, washed down with a bottle of Belgian beer. Chef's kiss.