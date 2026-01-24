The Simple Italian Dish Jamie Oliver Would Choose As His Last Meal
Reflecting on what we'd like to eat for our final meal on earth is always a tantalizing, if slightly morbid, exercise. Fortunately for those of us who consider last meals a fascinating window into the soul (and stomach), author Melanie Dunea's project, "My Last Supper: The Next Course," compiles the ideal ultimate spreads of a plethora of well-known chefs, including the English culinary icon Jamie Oliver. Although the star of "The Naked Chef" clearly isn't afraid of more adventurous culinary choices, like putting grapes on pizza, he would keep it simple and classic for his final feast.
Oliver said his last meal would consist of a large pot of spaghetti all'arrabbiata, prepared with an impressive three varieties of chilies (he didn't specify which chili varieties, but we can safely assume it would include the versatile pepper Jamie Oliver can't stop using). The celebrity chef praised the piquant pasta for its silky-smooth texture and spicy-sweet flavor, which make it the perfect Italian comfort food. He added that if he were going to have dessert (why this is even a question is unclear), he would indulge in a homemade rice pudding, served cold and accompanied by warm caramelized roasted peaches. As for the setting, Oliver would prepare the meal himself and enjoy it at home, on the sofa, washed down with a bottle of Belgian beer. Chef's kiss.
What makes Jamie Oliver's final meal special
Jamie Oliver's relatively humble and unpretentious last supper stands in stark contrast to the most commonly requested final meals, which tend to be meat-centric, fried, and extremely extravagant (case in point, Gordon Ramsay's last meal would be the stuff of legends). Assuming Oliver would enjoy his own recipe for spaghetti all'arrabbiata, the simple Italian dish can be cooked up in less than an hour, and largely relies on affordable pantry staple ingredients. As for the rice pudding, the creamy treat's budget-friendly nature makes it one of the Depression-era desserts that deserve a comeback.
What Oliver's ideal final feast lacks in over-the-top indulgence, it makes up for in familiar comfort and delectable details. The chef has said that rice pudding brings up sweet nostalgic memories for him, as his mom often prepared the old-school dessert during his childhood. And it's safe to say that a large pot of gently spicy, saucy pasta is one of the best comfort foods in existence. Moreover, thoughtful cheffy touches such as the complex heat of three varieties of pepper in the pasta sauce and the mouthwatering contrast of warm caramelized peaches and cool, creamy rice pudding make the meal anything but quotidian. Oliver might be one of the celebrity chefs who are jerks behind the scenes, but his simple and comforting last meal sounds thoroughly delightful.