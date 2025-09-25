Celebrity Chefs Who Are Jerks Behind The Scenes

Nusret Gökçe, aka Salt Bae, got his start in the food industry as a butcher's apprentice when he was 11 years old. He opened his first restaurant in 2010 and, fueled by viral fame, has grown that into a restaurant empire spanning the likes of Dubai, London, Miami, and Milan, all while amassing a net worth reported to sit at around $70 million. His online presence propelled him to fame, but there is plenty of evidence that he is less likable IRL.

As a former manager told Business Insider, "His world was nothing but Instagram and fame. ... He ended up getting this godlike complex." That's far from the only complaint about the Turkish chef. Other allegations have included tip skimming at Nusr-Et Miami (a lawsuit was filed, but a judge decided in the restaurant's favor), an aggressive style of leadership, and dismissing workers on a whim. One former bartender compared working for Gökçe to "The Hunger Games" and claimed you never knew if you would potentially be fired.

Salt Bae even creates trouble outside the kitchen. He was the subject of a FIFA investigation after the 2022 World Cup final when he, among others, gained unauthorized access to the pitch and was filmed kissing the trophy and trying to grab legendary footballer Lionel Messi. In 2024, he also sparked controversy after posting the receipt for a $108,000 dinner at his restaurant on Instagram, captioned: "Money comes, money goes." Many people considered it a distasteful example of excess from a chef who serves gold-crusted steak.