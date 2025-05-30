The Celebrity Chef Who Made Gordon Ramsay Cry

Gordon Ramsay's reputation for being ruthless in the kitchen is no secret. On shows like "Hell's Kitchen" and "Kitchen Nightmares," fans have seen him swear, shout, criticize, and break down even the toughest-looking cooks when they are not performing to Ramsay's standards. Thankfully, he tones it down on "MasterChef Junior" when he's mentoring kids. His mood swings are undeniably exaggerated for the sake of entertainment, but there's certainly some authenticity there, especially when one considers he trained under Marco Pierre White, a brilliant, bad-boy chef who has a terrifying reputation of his own. Once upon a time, he even famously made Ramsay cry.

In his 2006 autobiography, "The Devil in the Kitchen," White wrote of Ramsay, "I don't recall what he'd done wrong but I yelled at him and he lost it. Gordon crouched down in the corner of the kitchen, buried his head in his hands and started sobbing." The incident took place at Harveys Restaurant which was located in the Wandsworth district in London, where Ramsay worked for White for two years. A rep for Ramsay confirmed the event to The Independent, saying that the story had "some truth" to it, while also acknowledging that Ramsay was a young, 20-year-old greenhorn chef, just starting out in the cutthroat restaurant industry.

White and Ramsay had a tumultuous relationship in the ensuing years, but Ramsay has been open about his admiration for his mentor, who he compared to Picasso during an appearance on "High Performance."