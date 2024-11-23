How Many Restaurants Does Gordon Ramsay Own Worldwide?
Beyond being a beloved celebrity chef and critic, Gordon Ramsay is also a highly respected restaurateur. While many know Ramsay best for critiquing and attempting to rehabilitate restaurants on "Kitchen Nightmares," he earned his expertise by owning and running countless restaurants across the world. While many are aware of his more well-known locations, such as Hell's Kitchen in Las Vegas, Nevada, the sheer number of eateries owned by Ramsay is far more impressive than even some of his most die-hard fans are aware of.
According to his website, Ramsay owns around 88 restaurant locations across the world, many of which are easily identifiable as they have the "MasterChef" star's name in their branding. Of those 88 restaurants, there are 34 locations in Ramsay's home country of the United Kingdom, 32 in North America, and 22 more scattered across the globe. While this obviously pales in comparison to fast food chains with thousands of international locations, Ramsay's 80+ locations worldwide puts him in a league of his own when it comes to restaurateurs who specialize in fine dining.
Gordon Ramsay's restaurant chains
One interesting thing about Ramsay's multitude of restaurant locations is that they are split among several different chains of restaurants under the same name. While Ramsay owns 88 restaurants worldwide, they are all part of 25 distinctive chains.
While brands like Gordon Ramsay Food Market only have one restaurant to their name, other chains, such as Street Burger, have as many as 12 locations across several countries. However, if you live in the United States or Canada, you are likely familiar with Hell's Kitchen or Lucky Cat, plus six other chains that bear the celebrity chef's moniker in the restaurant names.
However, Gordon's most prominent stomping grounds are, of course, the United Kingdom. The U.K. is home to many Ramsay restaurants, including those considered to be his most popular and critically acclaimed. Of the eight illustrious Michelin-star Ramsay restaurants currently in operation, five are courtesy of Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, Pétrus by Gordon Ramsay, and Restaurant 1890, all of which can be found in the celebrity chef's hometown of London, England.