How Many Restaurants Does Gordon Ramsay Own Worldwide?

Beyond being a beloved celebrity chef and critic, Gordon Ramsay is also a highly respected restaurateur. While many know Ramsay best for critiquing and attempting to rehabilitate restaurants on "Kitchen Nightmares," he earned his expertise by owning and running countless restaurants across the world. While many are aware of his more well-known locations, such as Hell's Kitchen in Las Vegas, Nevada, the sheer number of eateries owned by Ramsay is far more impressive than even some of his most die-hard fans are aware of.

According to his website, Ramsay owns around 88 restaurant locations across the world, many of which are easily identifiable as they have the "MasterChef" star's name in their branding. Of those 88 restaurants, there are 34 locations in Ramsay's home country of the United Kingdom, 32 in North America, and 22 more scattered across the globe. While this obviously pales in comparison to fast food chains with thousands of international locations, Ramsay's 80+ locations worldwide puts him in a league of his own when it comes to restaurateurs who specialize in fine dining.