There Are Way More Hell's Kitchen Locations Than We Thought

Hell's Kitchen's seven locations mainly exist in the western and eastern regions of the United States, with none in the Midwest. The chain has spots in Lake Tahoe, Nevada; Las Vegas (which we've visited); Harrah's Southern California; Washington, D.C.; Miami, Florida; Caesar's in Atlantic City, New Jersey; and Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut. For those of you in any of these areas, you're just a stone's throw away from a Gordon Ramsay-designed menu that showcases his signature recipe for beef Wellington.

The menus do vary slightly from location to location. A few serve lunch, while others don't, and overall menu length also varies. Some locations carry dishes such as pizza, but one commonality is that the main dishes focus heavily on meat and seafood. Every location serves Ramsay's signature three-course prix fixe meal, with a pan-seared scallop appetizer (or alternative option of salad in some locations), beef Wellington as a main, and sticky toffee pudding as dessert.

Ramsay is a busy chef, so it's not likely you'll actually see him in any of the Hell's Kitchen locations unless he's promoting something, but never say never. If you do see him, let's just hope we don't see any meltdowns in the open kitchen as in the TV show. Oh, and if Hell's Kitchen doesn't sound like your thing, Ramsay also has other restaurants across the states such as Lucky Cat, Ramsay's Kitchen, Gordon Ramsay Burger, Gordon Ramsay Fish and Chips, Gordon Ramsay Pub and Grill, Gordon Ramsay Steak, and Gordon Ramsay Food Market, so you've got your pick of the Ramsay litter.

