Why Guy Fieri Is Being Sued By A Winner Of His Own Food Network Show
Although best known for his hit series "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," where he was once served one of the top burgers he's ever tried, Guy Fieri hosted another program on Food Network that aired in 2022 called "Guy's Chance of a Lifetime." The gist of the show was that contestants would compete in various challenges for an opportunity to take the helm at one of Fieri's Chicken Guy restaurant franchises. Philadelphia chef Kevin Cooper edged out the competition and gained the chance of a lifetime, but now he is suing Fieri in an unexpected turn of events.
Cooper claims that as the winner of the contest, he was not only getting the chance to run one of Fieri's Chicken Guy locations, but was guaranteed a base salary of $100,000. He has also asserted that he was supposed to be reimbursed for operational costs that went beyond the revenue accrued at the restaurant during the first year of business. The recent lawsuit insists that he never saw that compensation. This may end up being yet another unfortunate chapter among the other tragic things about Fieri's life if Cooper is victorious in court.
Guy Fieri allegedly didn't hold up his end of the bargain
The breach of contract lawsuit, filed in federal court in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, targets Chicken Guy LLC and Earl Enterprises LLC. On top of compensation for operational costs and a six-figure salary, Kevin Cooper claims he was supposed to get help with legal fees to the tune of $10,000. The typical franchise fees that accompany the business were also supposed to be deferred. These expenses totaled roughly $69,000, and Cooper aims to recoup that plus the $100,000 salary he insists he never saw despite asking for it on several occasions.
Cooper took the reins of the Chicken Guy location at the King of Prussia Mall, just outside of Philadelphia, in February 2024. Sadly, for reasons unknown, it closed after only a year of operation. Guy Fieri's ongoing feud with Anthony Bourdain may pale in comparison to making enemies with Cooper if the court rules against the celebrity chef.