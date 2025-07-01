Why Guy Fieri Is Being Sued By A Winner Of His Own Food Network Show

Although best known for his hit series "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," where he was once served one of the top burgers he's ever tried, Guy Fieri hosted another program on Food Network that aired in 2022 called "Guy's Chance of a Lifetime." The gist of the show was that contestants would compete in various challenges for an opportunity to take the helm at one of Fieri's Chicken Guy restaurant franchises. Philadelphia chef Kevin Cooper edged out the competition and gained the chance of a lifetime, but now he is suing Fieri in an unexpected turn of events.

Cooper claims that as the winner of the contest, he was not only getting the chance to run one of Fieri's Chicken Guy locations, but was guaranteed a base salary of $100,000. He has also asserted that he was supposed to be reimbursed for operational costs that went beyond the revenue accrued at the restaurant during the first year of business. The recent lawsuit insists that he never saw that compensation. This may end up being yet another unfortunate chapter among the other tragic things about Fieri's life if Cooper is victorious in court.