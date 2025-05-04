10 Controversies Food Network Stars Want You To Forget
The food world isn't always sugar, spice, and everything nice. Behind the glitz of Michelin stars, Instagram-perfect plates, and Food Network fame lies a buffet of beefs, shady clapbacks, murder-for-hire plots, and some truly awkward "did-they-just-say-that?" moments. These culinary stars may be known for their skills in the kitchen, but some have stirred up more drama than a badly edited reality show finale.
The range of scandals is as diverse as the dishes some of these chefs serve. Everything from explosive Twitter rants, public breakups turned social media sagas, and grudges that boiled over in the most public way possible. There are Food Network stars who padded their résumés and got exposed, chefs who clapped back harder than a cast-iron skillet, and relationships that crumbled in real-time for all the internet to see.
Whether you love a juicy scandal or just enjoy seeing your favorite culinary icons get a little messy, we've rounded up the most unforgettable food world controversies. So grab your popcorn (or a charcuterie board) and dig into the pettiest, wildest, and most chaotic food moments that left a bad taste in everyone's mouths.
Ina Garten's Make-A-Wish mix-up
Ina Garten, beloved host of Barefoot Contessa, found herself in hot water in 2011, but not the kind she usually uses for pasta. A young boy named Enzo, who was battling leukemia, had requested to cook with Garten as part of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. But according to his family, Garten declined twice.
The controversy boiled over after Enzo's mother shared their disappointment on a blog, sparking a wave of public criticism. According to ABC, Pereda's mother wrote, "I felt terrible for him, he has been unwavering in his desire to meet her for three years, and despite many attempts to get him to pick a second wish or change his mind, he would not. Last year, Ina gave a 'soft no' supposedly because she had a 10-month book tour and they called and asked him what he wanted to do and he said 'I will wait' and he did."
Eventually, Garten offered to fulfill the wish and invited Enzo to the Food Network studios. But by that point, his family had moved on, and Enzo had chosen to swim with dolphins instead.
The Barefoot Contessa never publicly commented in detail, but her reps said the initial rejections were due to scheduling conflicts. Still, the incident left a smudge on her otherwise spotless reputation.
Chef JAG cooked the truth
Joshua Adam Garcia, better known as Chef JAG, was well on his way to Food Network fame in 2007 as a standout contestant on "The Next Food Network Star." With charisma, confidence, and a self-described "Latino Fusioné" cooking style, he quickly became a fan favorite. But just as his star was rising, it came crashing down over a résumé riddled with lies.
During his time on the show, Garcia claimed to be a graduate of the New York Restaurant School and a decorated combat veteran who had served in Afghanistan. Turns out the biggest thing JAG ever cooked was his backstory. Although Garcia did attend the New York Restaurant School, Reality TV World notes that the director of public relations at the school revealed that Garcia never graduated. He also never deployed to Afghanistan. When the truth came to light, JAG voluntarily withdrew from the competition and issued a public apology.
What could have been a launchpad to celebrity chef status turned into a cautionary tale about truth, trust, and the perils of padding your bio on national TV.
Carla Hall defends Mario Batali
In 2017, Carla Hall stirred controversy by publicly backing up her embattled bestie, Mario Batali, as the chef faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, leading to his departure from the ABC show "The Chew" and his restaurant empire. While many distanced themselves from Batali, Hall maintained her friendship with the disgraced chef, telling The Feast, "Mario never displayed those kinds of actions toward me — it was only respect and very generous in terms of his knowledge in the industry." Her comments were met with swift backlash from critics accusing her of downplaying serious allegations and misreading the moment.
But that didn't shake Hall's stance. In 2024, she told People, "When you read something about somebody in a newspaper, and you don't know that person, that story becomes 100 percent of what you know about that person. When you know the person, that story becomes two percent of what you know about the person."
From primetime to police report
Darnell Ferguson made a name for himself as one of Food Network's most dynamic personalities, lighting up shows like "Tournament of Champions" and "Guy's Grocery Games," co-hosting "Worst Cooks in America," and eventually landing his own series, "SuperChef Grudge Match." Known for his larger-than-life energy and a personal story of redemption—from homelessness to hosting his own shows—Ferguson was an inspirational figure in the culinary world. But in early 2024, that narrative took a sudden and unsettling turn.
In January, Ferguson was arrested in Louisville, Kentucky, on a series of serious charges, including burglary, assault, and strangulation. According to police reports, the charges stemmed from an alleged domestic dispute. The arrest came as a shock to fans, especially those who admired him for his community outreach and candid discussions about overcoming adversity.
The news reverberated across social media and industry circles, with many expressing disbelief. On Reddit, fans voiced their reactions, with one user stating, "I imagine there's no one more upset by this than Guy [Fieri]. He obviously really liked Darnell and stuck his neck out to put him on a lot of shows."
The Food Network felon
Juan-Carlos Cruz went from counting calories to counting years behind bars. The former Food Network star, known for trimming the fat off your favorite dishes as the "Calorie Commando," stunned fans in 2010 when he was arrested for allegedly trying to hire two homeless men to murder his wife.
According to a CNN report, Cruz approached the men, who went by the names "Big Dave" and "Little Dave," in a Santa Monica park and offered them $500 for the job.
While Cruz didn't publicly explain his motives, sources close to the couple pointed to years of emotional strain due to fertility struggles as a possible backdrop to the shocking scheme. Cruz pleaded no contest and was sentenced to nine years in prison, with parole eligibility after four and a half years. For the record, the Food Network distanced itself from Cruz, saying he hadn't been affiliated with the network "for a number of years."
Buddy Valastro's transphobic prank controversy
Around the same time Buddy Valastro became a household name on "Cake Boss" over at TLC, he appeared on "Food Network Challenge" and later "Beat Bobby Flay." His cake skills set him apart and helped launch his reality TV empire, but in 2012, his reality TV reign hit a sour note after a "Cake Boss" episode featured a transphobic segment.
The controversy unfolded after producers told transgender model Carmen Carrera she'd be showcased as a role model for the trans community. Instead, she was used as the punchline of a cruel prank. In the episode, Carrera waited at a bar for Valastro's cousin, Anthony "Cousin Anthony" Bellifemine. The two flirted, and Carrera kissed him on the cheek. Buddy then revealed, "That's a man, baby!" followed by a shot of Cousin Anthony bolting from the bar.
Carrera publicly called out the show, posting on Facebook, "I SPECIFICALLY asked the producers of 'Cake Boss' NOT to disrespect me or trans people," said Carrera in a Facebook post, according to L.A. Times. "CALLING A TRANSGENDER WOMAN A MAN IS WRONG. Period. Its degrading, its rude, and its very hurtful."
Following the backlash, the episode was pulled from the air, and Valastro issued a public apology on Facebook to Carrera and the LGBTQ+ community. "It was absolutely not my intention to upset or offend her, or anyone within the community, and I was wrong to use the words I did," Valastro said in his statement. However, the controversy left a lasting stain on Valastro's reputation.
Alton Brown's meltdown
Alton Brown, celebrated for his quirky, food-science persona on shows like "Good Eats," shocked fans in November 2020 with a series of controversial tweets, as reported by Deadline. Amid political tensions surrounding the presidential election, Brown posted: "Do you think camp uniforms will be striped, like the ones at Auschwitz, or will plaid be in vogue?" The tweet, referencing Holocaust imagery, was met with swift and widespread condemnation.
The backlash was immediate. Many followers expressed their dismay, with some urging Brown to reconsider his online presence. In response, Brown deleted the tweet and issued an apology, stating, "I apologize for the flippant reference I made to the Holocaust in my tweet last night. It was not a reference I made for humorous effect, but rather to reflect how deeply frightened I am for our country. It was a very poor use of judgment and in poor taste."
Alton Brown's tweet marked a departure from his usual online persona. For many fans, it served as a stark reminder that even admired figures can make missteps on social media by posting impulsively, particularly when addressing sensitive topics.
Josh Denny's white privilege tweets
In May 2018, comedian and former host of Food Network's "Ginormous Foods," Josh Denny tweeted that the term "straight white male" had become "this century's N-word," suggesting it was used to "offend and diminish the recipient based on assumption and bias." The tweet was widely criticized as tone-deaf and offensive, resulting in significant backlash online, with many calling for Denny's dismissal from any platform tied to his brand.
The controversy intensified when Denny appeared on Van Lathan's podcast, "The Red Pill," where he defended his tweet and used the N-word multiple times, despite Lathan clearly expressing discomfort. On the podcast, Denny stated, "I take responsibility for it. I said those things," but stopped short of issuing a real apology.
The comment drew widespread condemnation, and even Dictionary.com weighed in, tweeting, "The n-word is considered the most offensive word in the English language. 'Straight white male' is ... not."
Tyler Florence's Twitter beef with Anthony Bourdain
Anthony Bourdain was no stranger to beef — and not just the kind you sear to a perfect medium-rare. The late culinary icon was known for throwing shade like it was seasoning, calling out everyone from Guy Fieri to Rachael Ray. But in 2010, it was Tyler Florence who found himself in the crosshairs.
As reported by the Houston Press in 2010, an audience member asked Bourdain what he thought of Florence. His reply? "Hey, I love what he's done with Applebee's," a jab at Florence's much-criticized partnership with the casual dining chain.
Florence also took a shot on Twitter and questioned Bourdain's credibility: "If you take a look at Anthony Bourdain, have you ever seen that guy put anything on a plate? What gives him the right to say anything about anybody?"
But when Bourdain passed away in 2018, Florence took a different tone and posted a photo on Instagram of Bourdain with the caption "Heartbreaking... @anthonybourdain dead at 61. The food world lost it's biggest fan." It looked like the grudge had cooled, and Florence was just one of many chefs deeply affected by the loss of a larger-than-life figure who changed the food world forever.
Valerie Bertinelli's social media showdown with her ex
Earlier in 2025, Food Network star, actress and cookbook author, Valerie Bertinelli posted a throwback photo from 1979, posing in black underwear from an old CBS photoshoot. While she captioned it with a lighthearted nod embracing her past, some people read more into it. Among the loudest voices? Her recent ex-boyfriend, Mike Goodnough, who had publicly accused Bertinelli of using social media to send him hidden messages and take subtle swipes at him.
According to the New York Post, Goodnough aired out grievances in a lengthy social media post, claiming he was unfairly portrayed and repeatedly targeted. "While I am disappointed in the array of hostile, dishonest, and uncalled for backhanded swipes she continues to take at me, there is no war between us," said the post. "She just won't stop shooting. Valerie is in a war with her ghosts. I'm just the guy who catches the bullets. And that isn't new." Though Bertinelli never confirmed whether the post had anything to do with him, the timing added another twist to their already very public split.