The Versatile Pepper Jamie Oliver Can't Stop Using

Jamie Oliver has had a tremendous impact on the culinary world. The British-born chef, author, restaurateur, and food activist has inspired millions with his casual approach to creating delicious, flavorful food right at home. He's incredibly knowledgeable in Italian and other Mediterranean cuisines, as well as American and British traditional cooking. But his favorite seasoning comes from the Basque country, a region along the Spain-France border next to the Bay of Biscay. Oliver admitted in 2024 that his spice of choice for the decade has been Espelette pepper.

Oliver sprinkles the bright red seasoning on soups, chicken, fish, salad dressings, grilled cheese, stuffing, pasta sauces, and countless roasted vegetables. In fact, a dash of Espelette pepper over his crispy roasted potatoes would create excellent flavor. When describing the pepper to The Times, Oliver said, "It's my new craze. It's phenomenal. I have at least three jars at home because I use it so passionately." As to the heat level of Espelette pepper, "The Naked Chef" host added, "There is an element of heat but it's distant. It's slightly sweet, but also umami-ed."