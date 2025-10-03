Jamie Oliver's Simple Method For The Crispiest Roasted Potatoes
Ask 10 chefs their secret to roasted potatoes, and you'll get 10 different answers. But celebrity chef Jamie Oliver's method has the kind of foolproof logic that makes you wonder why you didn't think of it first. After boiling the peeled potatoes until tender, Oliver drains them and gives them a vigorous shake in the colander. This rough scuffing creates more surface area, exposing more of the starchy insides that will later crisp against the hot pan.
It's a trick that explains why parboiling is such an essential step, one we've broken down before in our look at why you should boil potatoes before roasting. The technique might sound simple, but the payoff is a shattering crust with a fluffy center that's everything you want from a roasted potato. Oliver's full recipe can be found on his website. If you want to learn even more of his kitchen moves, his YesChef class goes deeper into the dishes that define his cooking style. When it comes to sides, roasted potatoes are timeless but only if you give them the attention they deserve.
Why Jamie Oliver's potato hack works
The beauty of Jamie Oliver's approach lies in science as much as taste. By shaking the potatoes after boiling, you're effectively roughing them up so more starch caramelizes in the oven. That's the same principle that helps explain the best method for cooking a baked potato at home: More exposed surface means more contact with heat, which means more golden crispness.
Chefs often talk about layering flavor, but with potatoes, it's all about layering texture. A hot pan, a bit of fat, and a properly scuffed potato are the trifecta. It's no surprise Oliver has championed potatoes throughout his career — he's used sirloin fat for extra richness and even shared tricks for cooking with drippings in other recipes. For home cooks, it's a reminder that sometimes the smallest steps, like draining properly or preheating your roasting tray, can take your potatoes from fine to fantastic. If you're looking for inspiration beyond Sunday dinner, our roundup of potato recipes proves just how many directions this humble spud can go. But Oliver's roast version might be the one to beat.