14 Best Comfort Foods According To Reddit

Life is hard, y'all. The world has been doing the most lately (looking at you, 2025), but through all the chaos there's one thing that never fails to wrap us in a warm, delicious hug: comfort food. From the very first bite, these foods magically transport you back to your mom's kitchen, your college dorm at 2 a.m. (whipping up the struggle meal that still lowkey slapped), or that one 24-hour diner that always got the chili cheese fries just right.

The best part? There's no judgment with this nostalgic fare. These dishes don't judge your life choices, blink at your messy bun, or look down on the fact you've been wearing the same sweatpants and tee while on your third rewatch of "Gilmore Girls." Comfort food is always there — you might even say it's the ultimate mood magician. But which comfort foods reign supreme? We wanted to know, so we went straight to the source. From ooey-gooey sweets to salty snack combos, here are 14 of the most beloved comfort foods according to Reddit.