The Hands Down Best Brewery In Every State
Some tasks are truly daunting. The pyramids, for example. The Sistine Chapel. Circumnavigating the globe. Family holidays. Unfathomable undertakings that make one shudder at their sheer magnitude and audacity. This article is one of those overwhelming exercises ... but duty calls. With a nervous gulp and a six-pack for the butterflies, we embark on declaring the very best, crème de la crème breweries in each U.S. state.
The craft beer industry has grown steadily for a few decades now, and there's no shortage of American beermakers (not to mention ambitious homebrewers ready to take on the ancient art form). Roughly 10,000 breweries in America shall be whittled down — by digging through reviews, award listings, commentary, some collective insanity, and sampling more than a few swigs — to a microscopic 50. No biggie. Stick around for our full methodology, and pardon us as we crack the first one open.
Alabama: Good People Brewing Co.
When you have a capable, knowledgeable staff that impresses even ale-drinking visitors from the U.K., and brew concoctions that rank with the best around, it's no surprise Good People Brewing reigns in 'Bama. The beer really is fantastic: Serving the top-rated IPA in Alabama, Good People dominates best-of lists for the Yellowhammer State. Patrons also love the chill, friendly vibes of the spacious, outdoor hangout space.
(205) 326-4229
114 14th St S, Birmingham, AL 35233
Alaska: Anchorage Brewing Company
When selecting the best brewery out of the Last Frontier's many great choices, the winner has to be one of the most innovative U.S. beermakers in recent decades: Anchorage Brewing. Founded by a seasoned, experimental, and highly technical beer-master, Anchorage produces several of the most highly rated single brews in Alaska, eschewing commercialism for craftsmanship.
(907) 677-2739
148 W 91st Ave, Anchorage, AK 99515
Arizona: Barrio Brewing Company
As both one of the oldest brewers in Arizona and a recent multiple-award winner for its products, Barrio Brewing takes bragging rights in the Grand Canyon State. It's also noteworthy for being the first brewery in 'Zona fully owned by its employees. On top of beer offerings like the gold-medal winning Mexican lager, Tucson-based Barrio has a soak-able, straightforward grub menu — including "Beer Sponges," aka soft pretzels.
(520) 791-2739
800 E 16th St, Tucson, AZ 85719
Arkansas: Gotahold Brewing
When you're running off with awards from the Arkansas Times for best Arkansas IPA, pilsner, seasonal beer, and overall brewery, it's difficult to argue for another top dog. Gotahold Brewing, in beer-fertile Eureka Springs, has been a go-to for Razorback imbibers since it opened in 2020. Its brewery in North Arkansas produces highly acclaimed, medal-winning crafts while also doubling as a raucous, spacious venue for live music.
(479) 363-4187
409 W Van Buren, Eureka Springs, AR 72632
California: Russian River Brewing Company
With an origin story that includes emerging out of Korbel's winery,the mythological Russian River Brewing Company regularly tops lists for best beer in the Golden State. A visit there makes it obvious why. Surrounded by redwoods and fueled by a menu of delicious pizza, you'll achieve beer-vana while enjoying some of the most sought-after brews around — not least their once-a-year, long-line-inducing release Pliny the Younger.
(707) 545-2337
725 4th St, Santa Rosa, CA 95404
Colorado: WeldWerks Brewing Company
If you're hunting for top-notch beer quality in the Centennial State, it's difficult to beat WeldWerks Brewing Company in picturesque Greeley. A major standout is the brewery's acclaimed Juicy Bits hazy New England-style IPA, but you can't go wrong with its highly-rated hazy IPAs, imperial stouts, pastry stouts, or Berliner weisse either.
(970) 460-6345
508 8th Ave, Greeley, CO 80631
Connecticut: Counter Weight Brewing Company
From Hartford to New Haven, Canaan to Mystic, there's no shortage of solid crafters in The Land of Steady Habits. But Counter Weight was named one of the best breweries in the entire country with several critical darlings on offer. Cheshire's own has become a beer-lover's destination in New England, with a rare ability to produce lagers and IPAs with equal aplomb.
(203) 806-1477
7 Diana Ct, Cheshire, CT 06410
Delaware: Dewey Beer Company
It would be an achievement for any other Delaware brewery to beat out iconic Dogfish Head in its home state, but being crowned best brewery in the entire nation is one way to do it. Take a bow, Dewey Beer Company. Ten years after its founding, Dewey Beer topped a country-wide readers' poll for best brewpubs. Enjoying a casual hazy in the Dewey Beach sun is reason enough to visit The First State.
Multiple locations
Florida: Angry Chair Brewing
Heavy metal vibes? Dessert beers that'll sweeten your swig? It's Angry Chair, and it has some of the best beer coming out of the Sunshine State. The brewery's eats — such as a weekly deviled egg special — just put the cherry on top of your "Cake Pop" Russian imperial stout. Or do you prefer a coconut coffee stout? Rocky Road? Perhaps a classic rainbow sherbet Berliner weisse? Whichever you choose, you'll be greeted with artisan-level quality.
(813) 238-1122
4101 N Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33603
Georgia: Creature Comforts Downtown Taproom & Brewery
Dominating the state's top beer list, as well as being the only Georgia brewer named on a recent Brewers Association national top-50 ranking, Creature Comforts Brewing conjures superb suds. The brewery calls itself a "purpose-driven" beermaker, with many ventures in charity, community, and sustainability. The conscientiousness shows in Creature Comforts' exceptional, thoughtful product.
(706) 410-1043
271 W Hancock Ave, Athens, GA 30601
Hawaii: Maui Brewing Company
Adored by visitors and acclaimed by critics, Maui Brewing Company has been voted best beer garden in the United States. Located off the water in Kihei and led by a charismatic, philanthropic beer-master, Maui Brewing is a well-known Hawaiian institution. Yet, despite its established esteem and enviable climes (where even a bad beer can be enjoyed), Maui still works hard to churn out medal-winning, consistently-recognized brews — as it has for decades.
(808) 201-2337
605 Lipoa Pkwy, Kihei, HI 96753
Idaho: Payette Brewing Company
A championship brings recognition, but long-term excellence creates a mythology. Payette Brewing has, among other accolades, won the "Best Brewery" award from Boise Weekly every year since 2012, at the time of writing. Payette is known for its top-of-the-line IPAs and sours, as well as the rotation of food trucks hosted at its brewery. Out-of-state visitors find it difficult to leave Payette once they stop in for a round.
(208) 344-0011
733 S Pioneer St, Boise, ID 83702
Illinois: Revolution Brewing
Putting the word "revolution" in one's name should not be done lightly. Good thing Revolution Brewing in Chicago more than holds its own as a progressive beermaker. Besides boasting the best-selling IPA in the entire state, it's also the largest independently-owned craft brewery in all of Illinois. Additionally, Revolution has become a model brewer when it comes to sustainability. These are likely the reasons it's frequently named as a favorite Illinois brewery for travelers, after Goose Island — which is one of many craft breweries actually owned by a conglomerate. Also, nothing better than a famous Chicago sandwich before or after a washing-down at Revolution.
(773) 588-2267
3340 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago, IL 60618
Indiana: 3 Floyds Brewing
It's one thing to have a single Floyd. But three entire Floyds? It's what you get from 3 Floyds Brewing in Indiana. Actually, what you get are highly-rated brews — including a highly ranked imperial stout, Marshmallow Handjee. Founded in 1996 and having moved from their original home in Hammond, 3 Floyds brought a craft beer mecca to Munster. According to many devotees, it's a world-class taproom in the Hoosier State.
(219) 922-3565
9750 Indiana Pkwy, Munster, IN 46321
Iowa: Toppling Goliath Brewing Company
We've had local and national bests on this list, but how about one of the world's best – straight out of Iowa? Actually, no need to imagine. It's very real, and it's called Toppling Goliath Brewing Company. Appropriately-named and producing critically lauded beers since it was founded in 2009, Toppling Goliath turned an unassuming, tenant-rotating storefront in verdant Decorah into a beer-lover's destination. Its hard-to-find, sought-after Kentucky Brunch Brand Stout in particular has received global recognition.
(563) 387-6700
1600 Prosperity Rd, Decorah, IA 52101
Kansas: Free State Brewing Company
A descendant of a Prohibition bootlegger opened Free State Brewing in 1989 as the first legal brewery in Kansas since Prohibition. Not to be overshadowed by the numerous brewers in the Kansas City area (both Kansas and Missouri sides), this historic Lawrence taphouse's Old Backus Barleywine has been considered the best beer in the state, while its food menu – which includes quesadillas, goulash, and Jägerschnitzel with mash –- is equally well-loved.
(785) 843-4555
636 Massachusetts St, Lawrence, KS 66044
Kentucky: West Sixth Brewing
West Sixth Brewing, the second-oldest brewery in the city and the first one in all of the Bluegrass State to can its beer, is adored by visitors and locals alike. In a state known for its whiskey (but one that still consumes more beer than most others), it was a close call between this selection and Against the Grain Brewery & Smokehouse. However, the seasoned, acclaimed West Sixth — housed in a large, former bread factory — takes the nod.
(859) 705-0915
501 W 6th St #100, Lexington, KY 40508
Louisiana: Parish Beer Company
Louisiana's robust, resilient craft beer scene has survived and even thrived at times when larger, national microbrew numbers have been down. No doubt Louisianans know how to concoct a beverage. And when it comes to beer, Parish Brewing Company is the best on the bayou. With an absurd iron grip on best-of-Louisiana-beers lists , Parish Brewing is deep in Cajun country and even deeper in the hearts of beer lovers. The taproom itself showcases a vibrant aesthetic that provides colorful flavor while pouring out one of the most revered hazy IPAs around: Ghost in the Machine.
(337) 330-8602
229 Jared Dr, Broussard, LA 70518
Maine: Bissell Brothers
Maine boasts some of the highest-quality seafood in the country, so it's no surprise that the breweries are also top-tier. Allagash may be the most widely known and visible craft beer brand from Maine, but it's a co-Portlander that beats it out for our top spot. Bissell Brothers — a quick walk from the Portland Transit Center and located in a vibrant, beautiful warehouse space – has top-rated and trendsetting beer selections, adored by drinkers throughout New England.
(207) 464-8624
38 Resurgam Pl, Portland, ME 04102
Maryland: Jailbreak Brewing
Along with its attached and much-venerated restaurant, Foodworks, Jailbreak Brewing elevates the tradition of a meal and a beer very well indeed. Jailbreak is consistently ranked as a top brewery in The Old Line State. First finding life in its founder's backyard in 2013, Jailbreak soon became the first production brewery in its county. Artisanal but accessible, refined but chill, Laurel's own is a go-to for many beer lovers — especially ones who seek variety.
(443) 345-9699
9445 Washington Blvd N, Ste F, Laurel, MD 20723
Massachusetts: Tree House Brewing Company
Although Massachusetts may be the home of a famed, billion-dollar beermaker (Sam Adams once even awarded money to couples with the best Sam Adams-themed wedding vows), you'll need to head over to Tree House Brewing to experience the best in The Bay State. The brewery boasts a glowingly reviewed line of beers and is consistently ranked as one of the top spots in the state, as well as a highly regarded player on the American craft beer scene. Hazy and juicy IPAs are its specialty, and picturesque New England is its surroundings.
Multiple locations
Michigan: Bell's Brewery
With all the great Michigan breweries to choose from (including Founders, of equal high stature within the mainstream craft beer milieu), it's nigh impossible not to go with one of the most celebrated craft brewers in the country: Kalamazoo's own Bell's. Founded way back in 1985 by homebrewer Larry Bell as Kalamazoo Brewing Company (it later became Bell's), the Michigan icon has produced some of the best brewery beers, like Bell's Two Hearted Ale, which can be enjoyed at its Eccentric Cafe and General Store on East Kalamazoo Avenue.
Multiple locations
Minnesota: Forager Brewery
Take a 90-minute trip south of the Twin Cities for the best stouts in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, solid eats, and a brewery with ever-growing acclaim. Forager Brewing in Rochester is just as beloved for its taproom's welcoming, dog-friendly atmosphere as it is for an eclectic mix of beer and delectable food like pork belly bao and a deep-dish Reuben pizza. Even a Midwestern cold snap can be braved with soul-satiation like this.
(507) 258-7490
1005 6th St NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Mississippi: Southern Prohibition Brewing
Employee-owned and showcasing a fun and cheeky pub grub menu, Southern Prohibition Brewing is a diamond in The Magnolia State. Sopro's offerings make up some of the most highly-rated beers in Mississippi, including its hazy imperial IPA Paradise Lost. According to visitors, fellow brewers, and beer critics, it seems to be paradise found at this Hattiesburg brewery –- which has even been nationally recognized as one of the best in the country.
(601) 602-4871
301 Mobile St, Hattiesburg, MS 39401
Missouri: Side Project Brewing
Good thing there's a particular beermaker that makes choosing the best in the Show-Me State a little easier. Side Project Brewing has been declared the second-best brewer in the (checks notes) entire world, not once, but twice by RateBeer. In the St. Louis suburb of Maplewood, the brewery also boasts a James Beard Award nomination on its venerable CV. What's its secret? Probably its old-world, barrel-aged approach infused with ingredients sourced locally.
7458 Manchester Rd, Maplewood, MO 63143
Montana: Big Sky Brewing
The pride of craft-beer-crazed Missoula is beloved by both the common folk and fancy award committees. Big Sky's gigantic brewpub is fitting for the sprawling land it calls home, complete with its own amphitheater for live performances. Big Sky's medal-winning beers (especially the top-rated Ivan the Terrible barrel-aged imperial stout) are only matched by its stunning Northern Rockies setting.
(406) 549-2777
5417 Trumpeter Way, Missoula, MT 59808
Nebraska: White Elm Brewery
Along with distinguished national recognition, White Elm Brewing Company offers several of the top beers in Nebraska. Although a very modern brewery, with bold and sophisticated IPAs, it also has one big hand in traditional European beermaking. White Elm's real calling card, however, is its sundry stouts, which run the gamut from dessert-like to refined, barrel-aged styles.
(402) 261-6078
720 Van Dorn St, Lincoln, NE 68502
Nevada: Revision Brewing Company
When you own the top 12 beers on BeerAdvocate's best-in-Nevada rankings, you might say that you're a whale of a brewery (to borrow a Las Vegas casino term). But it's a seven-hour drive north of The Strip, where you'll find such a place. Revision Brewing in Sparks, headed by a skilled brewmaster, has garnered numerous awards along with consistently elite ratings, paired with a taproom set in a giant warehouse equipped with games.
(775) 331-2739
380 S Rock Blvd, Sparks, NV 89431
New Hampshire: Schilling Beer Company
In the White Mountain town of Littleton, you'll find a perfect brewery for the rustic setting. Schilling Beer Company is a consistent highlight on best-in-New Hampshire lists. It's a truly old-school (yet cutting-edge) European-style brewery. Think Belgian saisons instead of punk-rock ales. Schilling's cozy taproom also serves bone-warming food like wood-fired pizzas. You have to go. No, seriously, you actually have to go: nearly all the beers Schilling makes are sold on-site only.
(603) 444-4800
18 Mill St, Littleton, NH 03561
New Jersey: Kane Brewing Company
Kane Brewery was founded in 2011 by Michael and Erika Kane and has reached the pinnacle of craft brewing in the Garden State. It's frequently at or near the top of best-in-the-state lists and currently boasts an astounding 15 of the top 20 Jersey beers on BeerAdvocate. Next time you find yourself in Ocean Township, stop in and try one of the brewery's several outstanding imperial porters.
1750 Bloomsbury Ave, Ocean, NJ 07712
New Mexico: La Cumbre Brewing Company
Since its founding in 2010, Albuquerque's La Cumbre Brewing has been at the cutting edge of New Mexico's beer landscape. With numerous acclaimed brews, including its top-ranked American IPA Project Dank, it has shown no signs of slowing down. La Cumbre has a taproom at its main brewery on Girard Boulevard. But its Westside locale has a chill, patio hangout spot adored by locals, who also enjoy the myriad food trucks that swing by.
Multiple locations
New York: Other Half Brewing
The Empire State has no shortage of top-notch, iconic breweries, including these best local breweries in NYC. But it's one tucked into Brooklyn's Carroll Gardens neighborhood that comes out highest on the spire. With both national recognition and local acclaim, Other Half Brewing offers an array of truly wonderful brews. A particular highlight: the widely-celebrated 4th Anniversary imperial IPA.
Multiple locations
North Carolina: Wicked Weed Brewing
Asheville, with a population of fewer than 100,000, is a city that punches above its weight when it comes to both food and beer. So, it's no surprise that the brewery staking its claim as the best in Asheville is also considered the best in the entirety of North Carolina. Wicked Weed Brewing opened in 2012, specializing in barrel-aged sour ales and West Coast-style IPAs. Enjoying a continuous upward trajectory, Wicked Weed opened Funkatorium in 2013: the first taproom in the South dedicated to sour beers.
Multiple locations
North Dakota: Drekker Brewing Company
Hegemony might not be the word you expect to come up in a conversation about breweries. When there is literally no other beermaker included on BeerAdvocate's list of best North Dakota beers, however, that's exactly how you should refer to Drekker Brewing Company. The critical dominance of Drekker's product is certainly enough to pull in any aficionado. But when you combine that with its popular taproom's striking Fargo setting, there's no wonder it has a beer-opoly in the Peace Garden State.
(701) 532-0506
1666 1st Ave N, Fargo, ND 58102
Ohio: Third Eye Brewing Company
It's tough to know where to start with the rich roster of breweries in Ohio. Each region has its own flavor (not to mention Columbus, Ohio's regional pizza style). But Third Eye Brewing on the outskirts of Cincinnati is where the buck stops. The Sharonville beermaker boasts a collection that caters to all tastes and has racked up medals and awards since it first opened in 2020. The brewery did so well from the get that a second taproom in Hamilton opened just three years later. Its Higher Purpose milk stout has won gold at multiple major beer competitions.
Multiple locations
Oklahoma: Prairie Artisan Ales
Prairie Artisan Ales in Oklahoma City produces lauded, vigorous stouts and strong ales. Another brewery with an absolute monopoly on its state's top-beer list, Prairie is celebrated for its innovation and fearlessness when it comes to the art of beermaking. Highlights of its product line include the popular American imperial stout Bomb!, the imperial pastry stouts Bourbon Paradise and Pirate Bomb!, and the American strong ale Okie Paradise.
(405) 602-0894
3 NE 8th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104
Oregon: Von Ebert Brewing
Von Ebert Brewing was founded with a vision by its owner Tom Cook to become a renowned brewery. Within five years of its opening in 2018, it seemed to be mission accomplished. What's the key to Von Ebert's success? Go to one of its three locations in the Rose City and try the suds yourself to plainly see (and indulge in some solid pub fare to boot). Game recognizes game as well: In 2025, Von Ebert collaborated with another elite brewer, Russian River, for the former's 7th Anniversary pilsner and West Coast IPA.
Multiple locations
Pennsylvania: Tröegs Brewing Company
The Keystone State –– along with all the best restaurants in Pennsylvania –– has a rich brewing history. But it's Tröegs Brewing Company, in Hershey, founded back in 1996, that is still the cream of the crop. The flagship Perpetual IPA has been called, by at least one enthusiast, perhaps the greatest craft beer in history. Oh, and the joint offers a guided production tour that has been named the best brewery tour in the country five years running.
(717) 534-1297
200 E Hershey Park Dr, Hershey, PA 17033
Rhode Island: Tilted Barn Brewery
Tilted Barn –– started in an actual tilted barn –– has racked up plenty of awards since opening in 2014. Based in Exeter, The Ocean State brewery boasts a beautiful, lush New England locale as its backyard, where you can enjoy top-rated offerings such as its murderers' row of hazy IPAs: The Chosen One, Milo's Phoenix, Cactus, and Violet.
(401) 500-6765
One Hemsley Pl, Exeter, RI 02822
South Carolina: Westbrook Brewing Company
For a long time, craft brewing in South Carolina was hampered by alcohol content limits on beer. Once the reins came off, beermakers quickly flourished. None more so than Westbrook Brewing. The brewery offers an adventurous, unique line of highly acclaimed beers. Westbrook landed at the forefront of fruited brews, building a strong reputation for its sour and gose ales. But you can't go wrong with any of its over 20 taproom beers at the Mount Pleasant home base.
(843) 654-9114
510 Ridge Rd, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464
South Dakota: Lost Cabin Beer Company
Founded in 2016, Lost Cabin Beer Company sits at the foot of the Black Hills. But it's at the peak when it comes to brewing hierarchy in the Mount Rushmore State. With the consensus best craft beer in the state, the Rapid City location is a fresh-air release from the stresses of life -– a purposeful vibe that inspired its campfire logo. The SoDank American IPA and Lord Grizzly Scotch ale are definite highlights.
Multiple locations
Tennessee: Bearded Iris Brewing
Opened in 2016 with progressiveness and innovation in mind, Bearded Iris Brewing has since become something of a Music City beermaking juggernaut. With an eye for East Coast-style ales, a number of its brews are considered the best in the state, particularly its New England IPAs: Attention Please!, Chief of Chiefs, and Double Homestyle. Bearded Iris has its industrial-chic taproom attached to its main brewery in Nashville.
(615) 928-7988
101 Van Buren St, Nashville, TN 37208
Texas: Jester King Brewery
Texas has numerous must-try foods and a big taste for craft beer. The Lone Star State also has many formidable breweries. On a goat ranch outside of Austin you'll find Jester King, a joint doling out wood-fired pizzas and a trove of A-list beers. The place is legendary for a reason, not least for its award-winning farmhouse ales, wild ales, and spontaneously fermented beer. The Atrial Rubicite wild ale, in particular, is one of its top-scoring brews.
(512) 900-1820
13187 Fitzhugh Rd, Austin, TX 78736
Utah: Epic Brewing Company
Salt Lake City's craft beer scene has boomed in recent years. Leading the way is Epic Brewing, founded in 2009. Epic's renowned reputation belies its cozy digs in Salt Lake City. Don't be fooled by appearances; this brewery is a titan. Its incredible imperial stout, Big Bad Baptista, is an award-winner with top-ranking distinction.
(801) 906-0123
825 S State St, Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Vermont: Hill Farmstead Brewery
Vermont was the state that invented the New England IPA, forever changing brewing in the U.S. Therefore, it's no shocker that the state has truly one of the greatest beermakers in the world: Hill Farmstead Brewery. In fact, RateBeer officially named Hill Farmstead the best brewery on the planet in 2020. Its catalogue of top-drawer hazies, imperials, saisons, and barleywines can be enjoyed at its popular Greensboro Bend taproom.
(802) 533-7450
403 Hill Rd, Greensboro Bend, VT 05842
Virginia: Veil Brewing Co.
Veil Brewing Company's founder apprenticed in Belgium –– one of the world's capitals of beer –– before opening Veil's doors for the first time in 2016. The brewery is number one on multiple lists for best beer in the Old Dominion and has taproom locations in both Richmond (its hometown) and Norfolk. Its IPAs whiteferrari and Broz Night Out are just a couple of its many excellent offerings.
Multiple locations
Washington: Fremont Brewing Company
Founded in 2009 with an artisanal ethos and small-batch approach, Fremont Brewing Company has become a beer beacon in Seattle. With a great showing at the 2025 World Beer Championships and boasting many of the country's top-rated American strong ales, the family-owned beermaker has proven that it is not to be trifled with. With a pair of beer gardens in the Emerald City, there's double the opportunity to sample its roster of strong ales, stouts, gose ales, and barleywines.
Multiple locations
West Virginia: Stumptown Ales
A previous West Virginia Brewery of the Year winner, producer of many of the state's best beers, and a constant on the list of best breweries in the state, Stumptown Ales is a haven for beer lovers with locations in Fairmont and Davis. It's an agile brewer, offering hop-forward yet palatable brews like the Six Legged Frog IPA. And the skillfully tarted Holy Citra! double IPA is a deserved best-seller.
Multiple locations
Wisconsin: New Glarus Brewing
New Glarus Brewing Company takes its name from the city it calls home. The beer has been so good for so long that it gets mentioned on best-of-Madison brewery lists –- even though it's 30 miles outside of the city (which has no shortage of excellent breweries itself). New Glarus has even been called one of the top breweries in the entire country. Its R&D Sour Fruit wild ale and Wisconsin Belgian Red are widely considered some of the best beers in The Badger State.
(608) 527-5850
218 Hoesly Dr, New Glarus, WI 53574
Wyoming: Melvin Brewing
Melvin Brewing has a backstory that belies its idyllic scenery. Armed by a trail-blazing philosophy, the first Melvin beer was brewed in the back of a Thai restaurant in 2010 to shake up the staid Wyoming beer scene. The brewery offers highly sought-after, highly touted beers against an epic backdrop. Such a vast landscape might be why it specializes in strong double IPAs.
(307) 654-0427
624 Co Rd 101, Alpine, WY 83128
Methodology
When first-hand experience wasn't possible, we cross-referenced various best-of lists, reviewer articles, and general brewery-based content (both locally and nationally) with the opinion landscape of the craft beer community. This was all backed up by ancillary intel like award mentions and craft beer lore (which is quite substantial and very telling). Of course, much of the output from these esteemed beersmiths is available in retail form. When that opportunity presented itself, I did as I was charged for the good of the world.