The Hands Down Best Brewery In Every State

By Joe Thristino
A beer flight in a brewery Faina Gurevich/Getty Images

Some tasks are truly daunting. The pyramids, for example. The Sistine Chapel. Circumnavigating the globe. Family holidays. Unfathomable undertakings that make one shudder at their sheer magnitude and audacity. This article is one of those overwhelming exercises ... but duty calls. With a nervous gulp and a six-pack for the butterflies, we embark on declaring the very best, crème de la crème breweries in each U.S. state. 

The craft beer industry has grown steadily for a few decades now, and there's no shortage of American beermakers (not to mention ambitious homebrewers ready to take on the ancient art form). Roughly 10,000 breweries in America shall be whittled down — by digging through reviews, award listings, commentary, some collective insanity, and sampling more than a few swigs — to a microscopic 50. No biggie. Stick around for our full methodology, and pardon us as we crack the first one open.

Alabama: Good People Brewing Co.

Exterior of Good People Brewing Co. in Alabama GoodPeopleBrewing / Facebook

When you have a capable, knowledgeable staff that impresses even ale-drinking visitors from the U.K., and brew concoctions that rank with the best around, it's no surprise Good People Brewing reigns in 'Bama. The beer really is fantastic: Serving the top-rated IPA in Alabama, Good People dominates best-of lists for the Yellowhammer State. Patrons also love the chill, friendly vibes of the spacious, outdoor hangout space. 

goodpeoplebrewing.com

(205) 326-4229

114 14th St S, Birmingham, AL 35233

Alaska: Anchorage Brewing Company

An Anchorage beer in the foreground with several in the background, on a table Anchorage Brewing Company / Facebook

When selecting the best brewery out of the Last Frontier's many great choices, the winner has to be one of the most innovative U.S. beermakers in recent decades: Anchorage Brewing. Founded by a seasoned, experimental, and highly technical beer-master, Anchorage produces several of the most highly rated single brews in Alaska, eschewing commercialism for craftsmanship. 

anchoragebrewing.company

(907) 677-2739

148 W 91st Ave, Anchorage, AK 99515

Arizona: Barrio Brewing Company

Front entrance to Barrio Brewing Co. barriobrewingcomesa / Facebook

As both one of the oldest brewers in Arizona and a recent multiple-award winner for its products, Barrio Brewing takes bragging rights in the Grand Canyon State. It's also noteworthy for being the first brewery in 'Zona fully owned by its employees. On top of beer offerings like the gold-medal winning Mexican lager, Tucson-based Barrio has a soak-able, straightforward grub menu — including "Beer Sponges," aka soft pretzels.

barriobrewing.com

(520) 791-2739

800 E 16th St, Tucson, AZ 85719

Arkansas: Gotahold Brewing

A row of Gotahold beers on a tabletop, exterior gotaholdbrewing / Facebook

When you're running off with awards from the Arkansas Times for best Arkansas IPA, pilsner, seasonal beer, and overall brewery, it's difficult to argue for another top dog. Gotahold Brewing, in beer-fertile Eureka Springs, has been a go-to for Razorback imbibers since it opened in 2020. Its brewery in North Arkansas produces highly acclaimed, medal-winning crafts while also doubling as a raucous, spacious venue for live music.

gotahold.beer

(479) 363-4187

409 W Van Buren, Eureka Springs, AR 72632

California: Russian River Brewing Company

A beer and a pizza slice on a bartop at Russian River russianriverbrewing / Facebook

With an origin story that includes emerging out of Korbel's winery,the mythological Russian River Brewing Company regularly tops lists for best beer in the Golden State. A visit there makes it obvious why. Surrounded by redwoods and fueled by a menu of delicious pizza, you'll achieve beer-vana while enjoying some of the most sought-after brews around — not least their once-a-year, long-line-inducing release Pliny the Younger.

russianriverbrewing.com

(707) 545-2337

725 4th St, Santa Rosa, CA 95404

Colorado: WeldWerks Brewing Company

Wholesale stockpile of WeldWerks beer weldwerksbrewing / Facebook

If you're hunting for top-notch beer quality in the Centennial State, it's difficult to beat WeldWerks Brewing Company in picturesque Greeley. A major standout is the brewery's acclaimed Juicy Bits hazy New England-style IPA, but you can't go wrong with its highly-rated hazy IPAs, imperial stouts, pastry stouts, or Berliner weisse either.  

weldwerks.com

(970) 460-6345

508 8th Ave, Greeley, CO 80631

Connecticut: Counter Weight Brewing Company

Black and white exterior of Counter Weight Brewing. CounterweightBrewing / Facebook

From Hartford to New Haven, Canaan to Mystic, there's no shortage of solid crafters in The Land of Steady Habits. But Counter Weight was named one of the best breweries in the entire country with several critical darlings on offer. Cheshire's own has become a beer-lover's destination in New England, with a rare ability to produce lagers and IPAs with equal aplomb.

counterweightbrewing.com

(203) 806-1477

7 Diana Ct, Cheshire, CT 06410

Delaware: Dewey Beer Company

Front entrance sign to Dewey Beer Co. deweybeerco / Facebook

It would be an achievement for any other Delaware brewery to beat out iconic Dogfish Head in its home state, but being crowned best brewery in the entire nation is one way to do it. Take a bow, Dewey Beer Company. Ten years after its founding, Dewey Beer topped a country-wide readers' poll for best brewpubs. Enjoying a casual hazy in the Dewey Beach sun is reason enough to visit The First State.

deweybeerco.com

Multiple locations

Florida: Angry Chair Brewing

Exterior of Angry Chair Brewing, day AngryChairBrewing / Facebook

Heavy metal vibes? Dessert beers that'll sweeten your swig? It's Angry Chair, and it has some of the best beer coming out of the Sunshine State. The brewery's eats — such as a weekly deviled egg special — just put the cherry on top of your "Cake Pop" Russian imperial stout. Or do you prefer a coconut coffee stout? Rocky Road? Perhaps a classic rainbow sherbet Berliner weisse? Whichever you choose, you'll be greeted with artisan-level quality. 

angrychairbrewing.com

(813) 238-1122

4101 N Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33603

Georgia: Creature Comforts Downtown Taproom & Brewery

Exterior of Creature Comforts Brewing, day CreatureComfortsBeer / Facebook

Dominating the state's top beer list, as well as being the only Georgia brewer named on a recent Brewers Association national top-50 ranking, Creature Comforts Brewing conjures superb suds. The brewery calls itself a "purpose-driven" beermaker, with many ventures in charity, community, and sustainability. The conscientiousness shows in Creature Comforts' exceptional, thoughtful product.

creaturecomfortsbeer.com

(706) 410-1043

271 W Hancock Ave, Athens, GA 30601

Hawaii: Maui Brewing Company

Two pints of beer in the daylight MauiBrewingCo / Facebook

Adored by visitors and acclaimed by critics, Maui Brewing Company has been voted best beer garden in the United States. Located off the water in Kihei and led by a charismatic, philanthropic beer-master, Maui Brewing is a well-known Hawaiian institution. Yet, despite its established esteem and enviable climes (where even a bad beer can be enjoyed), Maui still works hard to churn out medal-winning, consistently-recognized brews — as it has for decades. 

mauibrewingco.com

(808) 201-2337

605 Lipoa Pkwy, Kihei, HI 96753

Idaho: Payette Brewing Company

A mug of Oktoberfest beer on an outdoor table, day Paul Wages / Facebook

A championship brings recognition, but long-term excellence creates a mythology. Payette Brewing has, among other accolades, won the "Best Brewery" award from Boise Weekly every year since 2012, at the time of writing. Payette is known for its top-of-the-line IPAs and sours, as well as the rotation of food trucks hosted at its brewery. Out-of-state visitors find it difficult to leave Payette once they stop in for a round. 

payettebrewing.com

(208) 344-0011

733 S Pioneer St, Boise, ID 83702

Illinois: Revolution Brewing

Beer menu flanking a chalkboard Christmas beer illustration RevBrewChicago / Facebook

Putting the word "revolution" in one's name should not be done lightly. Good thing Revolution Brewing in Chicago more than holds its own as a progressive beermaker. Besides boasting the best-selling IPA in the entire state, it's also the largest independently-owned craft brewery in all of Illinois. Additionally, Revolution has become a model brewer when it comes to sustainability. These are likely the reasons it's frequently named as a favorite Illinois brewery for travelers, after Goose Island — which is one of many craft breweries actually owned by a conglomerate. Also, nothing better than a famous Chicago sandwich before or after a washing-down at Revolution.

revbrew.com

(773) 588-2267

3340 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago, IL 60618

Indiana: 3 Floyds Brewing

A triangular lineup of triple IPA bottles from 3 Floyds 3floyds / Facebook

It's one thing to have a single Floyd. But three entire Floyds? It's what you get from 3 Floyds Brewing in Indiana. Actually, what you get are highly-rated brews — including a highly ranked imperial stout, Marshmallow Handjee. Founded in 1996 and having moved from their original home in Hammond, 3 Floyds brought a craft beer mecca to Munster. According to many devotees, it's a world-class taproom in the Hoosier State.

3floyds.com

(219) 922-3565

9750 Indiana Pkwy, Munster, IN 46321

Iowa: Toppling Goliath Brewing Company

Aerial view of Toppling Goliath Brewery, busy, interior TGTAPROOM / Facebook

We've had local and national bests on this list, but how about one of the world's best – straight out of Iowa? Actually, no need to imagine. It's very real, and it's called Toppling Goliath Brewing Company. Appropriately-named and producing critically lauded beers since it was founded in 2009, Toppling Goliath turned an unassuming, tenant-rotating storefront in verdant Decorah into a beer-lover's destination. Its hard-to-find, sought-after Kentucky Brunch Brand Stout in particular has received global recognition.

tgbrews.com

(563) 387-6700

1600 Prosperity Rd, Decorah, IA 52101

Kansas: Free State Brewing Company

A "best of" postcard held in front of Free State Beer taps freestatebrewing / Facebook

A descendant of a Prohibition bootlegger opened Free State Brewing in 1989 as the first legal brewery in Kansas since Prohibition. Not to be overshadowed by the numerous brewers in the Kansas City area (both Kansas and Missouri sides), this historic Lawrence taphouse's Old Backus Barleywine has been considered the best beer in the state, while its food menu – which includes quesadillas, goulash, and Jägerschnitzel with mash –- is equally well-loved.

freestatebrewing.com

(785) 843-4555

636 Massachusetts St, Lawrence, KS 66044

Kentucky: West Sixth Brewing

Patrons at West Sixth Brewing, interior westsixthbrewing / Facebook

West Sixth Brewing, the second-oldest brewery in the city and the first one in all of the Bluegrass State to can its beer, is adored by visitors and locals alike. In a state known for its whiskey (but one that still consumes more beer than most others), it was a close call between this selection and Against the Grain Brewery & Smokehouse. However, the seasoned, acclaimed West Sixth — housed in a large, former bread factory — takes the nod.

westsixth.com/lexington

(859) 705-0915

501 W 6th St #100, Lexington, KY 40508

Louisiana: Parish Beer Company

A collection of Parish Beer Company's Ghost in the Machine in cans and bottles parishbrewingco / Instagram

Louisiana's robust, resilient craft beer scene has survived and even thrived at times when larger, national microbrew numbers have been down. No doubt Louisianans know how to concoct a beverage. And when it comes to beer, Parish Brewing Company is the best on the bayou. With an absurd iron grip on  best-of-Louisiana-beers lists , Parish Brewing is deep in Cajun country and even deeper in the hearts of beer lovers. The taproom itself showcases a vibrant aesthetic that provides colorful flavor while pouring out one of the most revered hazy IPAs around: Ghost in the Machine.

parishbeer.com

(337) 330-8602

229 Jared Dr, Broussard, LA 70518

Maine: Bissell Brothers

Busy interior of Bissell Brothers brewery BissellBrothers / Facebook

Maine boasts some of the highest-quality seafood in the country, so it's no surprise that the breweries are also top-tier. Allagash may be the most widely known and visible craft beer brand from Maine, but it's a co-Portlander that beats it out for our top spot. Bissell Brothers — a quick walk from the Portland Transit Center and located in a vibrant, beautiful warehouse space – has top-rated and trendsetting beer selections, adored by drinkers throughout New England.

bissellbrothers.com

(207) 464-8624

38 Resurgam Pl, Portland, ME 04102

Maryland: Jailbreak Brewing

Two customers toasting in Jailbreak brewery with two pints of beer Jailbreak Brewing Company / Facebook

Along with its attached and much-venerated restaurant, Foodworks, Jailbreak Brewing elevates the tradition of a meal and a beer very well indeed. Jailbreak is consistently ranked as a top brewery in The Old Line State. First finding life in its founder's backyard in 2013, Jailbreak soon became the first production brewery in its county. Artisanal but accessible, refined but chill, Laurel's own is a go-to for many beer lovers — especially ones who seek variety.

jailbreakbrewing.com

(443) 345-9699

9445 Washington Blvd N, Ste F, Laurel, MD 20723

Massachusetts: Tree House Brewing Company

Exterior of Tree House Brewing company at night under faint aurora borealis in the sky treehousebrewco / Instagram

Although Massachusetts may be the home of a famed, billion-dollar beermaker (Sam Adams once even awarded money to couples with the best Sam Adams-themed wedding vows), you'll need to head over to Tree House Brewing to experience the best in The Bay State. The brewery boasts a glowingly reviewed line of beers and is consistently ranked as one of the top spots in the state, as well as a highly regarded player on the American craft beer scene. Hazy and juicy IPAs are its specialty, and picturesque New England is its surroundings.

treehousebrew.com

Multiple locations

Michigan: Bell's Brewery

Man holding up a beer to the camera and smiling inside Bell's Brewery bellsbrewery / Instagram

With all the great Michigan breweries to choose from (including Founders, of equal high stature within the mainstream craft beer milieu), it's nigh impossible not to go with one of the most celebrated craft brewers in the country: Kalamazoo's own Bell's. Founded way back in 1985 by homebrewer Larry Bell as Kalamazoo Brewing Company (it later became Bell's), the Michigan icon has produced some of the best brewery beers, like Bell's Two Hearted Ale, which can be enjoyed at its Eccentric Cafe and General Store on East Kalamazoo Avenue.

bellsbeer.com

Multiple locations

Minnesota: Forager Brewery

Empty interior of Forager Brewery with chalkboard beer menu and stools lined up at bar counter Forager Brewery / Facebook

Take a 90-minute trip south of the Twin Cities for the best stouts in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, solid eats, and a brewery with ever-growing acclaim. Forager Brewing in Rochester is just as beloved for its taproom's welcoming, dog-friendly atmosphere as it is for an eclectic mix of beer and delectable food like pork belly bao and a deep-dish Reuben pizza. Even a Midwestern cold snap can be braved with soul-satiation like this.

foragerbrewery.com

(507) 258-7490

1005 6th St NW, Rochester, MN 55901

Mississippi: Southern Prohibition Brewing

Shelves of cans of Southern Prohibition Brewery Crowd Control beer Southern Prohibition / Facebook

Employee-owned and showcasing a fun and cheeky pub grub menu, Southern Prohibition Brewing is a diamond in The Magnolia State. Sopro's offerings make up some of the most highly-rated beers in Mississippi, including its hazy imperial IPA Paradise Lost. According to visitors, fellow brewers, and beer critics, it seems to be paradise found at this Hattiesburg brewery –- which has even been nationally recognized as one of the best in the country.

soprobrewing.com

(601) 602-4871

301 Mobile St, Hattiesburg, MS 39401

Missouri: Side Project Brewing

Two glasses, a bottle, and two cans of beer on a wooden table at Side Project Brewery sideprojectbrew / Instagram

Good thing there's a particular beermaker that makes choosing the best in the Show-Me State a little easier. Side Project Brewing has been declared the second-best brewer in the (checks notes) entire world, not once, but twice by RateBeer. In the St. Louis suburb of Maplewood, the brewery also boasts a James Beard Award nomination on its venerable CV. What's its secret? Probably its old-world, barrel-aged approach infused with ingredients sourced locally. 

sideprojectbrewing.com

7458 Manchester Rd, Maplewood, MO 63143

Montana: Big Sky Brewing

A can of beer, three cozies, and red dice on a tabletop Big Sky Brewing Company / Facebook

The pride of craft-beer-crazed Missoula is beloved by both the common folk and fancy award committees. Big Sky's gigantic brewpub is fitting for the sprawling land it calls home, complete with its own amphitheater for live performances. Big Sky's medal-winning beers (especially the top-rated Ivan the Terrible barrel-aged imperial stout) are only matched by its stunning Northern Rockies setting. 

bigskybrew.com

(406) 549-2777

5417 Trumpeter Way, Missoula, MT 59808

Nebraska: White Elm Brewery

Empty interior at White Elm brewery with two darts machines, low wooden tables, and several wooden barrels lining the walls White Elm Brewing Company / Facebook

Along with distinguished national recognition, White Elm Brewing Company offers several of the top beers in Nebraska. Although a very modern brewery, with bold and sophisticated IPAs, it also has one big hand in traditional European beermaking. White Elm's real calling card, however, is its sundry stouts, which run the gamut from dessert-like to refined, barrel-aged styles.

whiteelmbrewing.com

(402) 261-6078

720 Van Dorn St, Lincoln, NE 68502

Nevada: Revision Brewing Company

Large empty interior at Revision Brewing company, with concrete floors, picnic tables, high wooden beams, arcade games, and wall murals Revision Brewing Company / Facebook

When you own the top 12 beers on BeerAdvocate's best-in-Nevada rankings, you might say that you're a whale of a brewery (to borrow a Las Vegas casino term). But it's a seven-hour drive north of The Strip, where you'll find such a place. Revision Brewing in Sparks, headed by a skilled brewmaster, has garnered numerous awards along with consistently elite ratings, paired with a taproom set in a giant warehouse equipped with games. 

revisionbrewing.com

(775) 331-2739

380 S Rock Blvd, Sparks, NV 89431

New Hampshire: Schilling Beer Company

Exterior of Schilling Beer Company on a snowy day Schilling Beer Co. / Facebook

In the White Mountain town of Littleton, you'll find a perfect brewery for the rustic setting. Schilling Beer Company is a consistent highlight on best-in-New Hampshire lists. It's a truly old-school (yet cutting-edge) European-style brewery. Think Belgian saisons instead of punk-rock ales. Schilling's cozy taproom also serves bone-warming food like wood-fired pizzas. You have to go. No, seriously, you actually have to go: nearly all the beers Schilling makes are sold on-site only.

schillingbeer.com

(603) 444-4800

18 Mill St, Littleton, NH 03561

New Jersey: Kane Brewing Company

Two workers smile at camera at Kane Brewing Company in front of several wooden beer taps kanebrewing / Instagram

Kane Brewery was founded in 2011 by Michael and Erika Kane and has reached the pinnacle of craft brewing in the Garden State. It's frequently at or near the top of best-in-the-state lists and currently boasts an astounding 15 of the top 20 Jersey beers on BeerAdvocate. Next time you find yourself in Ocean Township, stop in and try one of the brewery's several outstanding imperial porters.

kanebrewing.com

1750 Bloomsbury Ave, Ocean, NJ 07712

New Mexico: La Cumbre Brewing Company

Exterior of La Cumbre Brewing Co. lacumbrebrewing / Instagram

Since its founding in 2010, Albuquerque's La Cumbre Brewing has been at the cutting edge of New Mexico's beer landscape. With numerous acclaimed brews, including its top-ranked American IPA Project Dank, it has shown no signs of slowing down. La Cumbre has a taproom at its main brewery on Girard Boulevard. But its Westside locale has a chill, patio hangout spot adored by locals, who also enjoy the myriad food trucks that swing by.

lacumbrebrewing.com

Multiple locations

New York: Other Half Brewing

Cans and glasses of beer from Other Half Brewing otherhalfnyc / Instagram

The Empire State has no shortage of top-notch, iconic breweries, including these best local breweries in NYC. But it's one tucked into Brooklyn's Carroll Gardens neighborhood that comes out highest on the spire. With both national recognition and local acclaim, Other Half Brewing offers an array of truly wonderful brews. A particular highlight: the widely-celebrated 4th Anniversary imperial IPA.

otherhalfbrewing.com

Multiple locations

North Carolina: Wicked Weed Brewing

Exterior of Wicked Weed Brewpub with outdoor patio and trees Wicked Weed Brewpub / Facebook

Asheville, with a population of fewer than 100,000, is a city that punches above its weight when it comes to both food and beer. So, it's no surprise that the brewery staking its claim as the best in Asheville is also considered the best in the entirety of North Carolina. Wicked Weed Brewing opened in 2012, specializing in barrel-aged sour ales and West Coast-style IPAs. Enjoying a continuous upward trajectory, Wicked Weed opened Funkatorium in 2013: the first taproom in the South dedicated to sour beers. 

wickedweedbrewing.com

Multiple locations

North Dakota: Drekker Brewing Company

Exterior of Drekker Brewing in brick building at night with christmas tree at entrance and snow on ground drekkerbrewing / Instagram

Hegemony might not be the word you expect to come up in a conversation about breweries. When there is literally no other beermaker included on BeerAdvocate's list of best North Dakota beers, however, that's exactly how you should refer to Drekker Brewing Company. The critical dominance of Drekker's product is certainly enough to pull in any aficionado. But when you combine that with its popular taproom's striking Fargo setting, there's no wonder it has a beer-opoly in the Peace Garden State.

drekkerbrewing.com

(701) 532-0506

1666 1st Ave N, Fargo, ND 58102

Ohio: Third Eye Brewing Company

Colorful mural on wooden wall behind bar counter at Third Eye Brewing, with beer menu and bartender pulling a beer from tap Third Eye Brewing Company Sharonville / Facebook

It's tough to know where to start with the rich roster of breweries in Ohio. Each region has its own flavor (not to mention Columbus, Ohio's regional pizza style). But Third Eye Brewing on the outskirts of Cincinnati is where the buck stops. The Sharonville beermaker boasts a collection that caters to all tastes and has racked up medals and awards since it first opened in 2020. The brewery did so well from the get that a second taproom in Hamilton opened just three years later. Its Higher Purpose milk stout has won gold at multiple major beer competitions.

thirdeyebrewingco.com

Multiple locations

Oklahoma: Prairie Artisan Ales

Three beers on the bartop at Prairie Artisan Ales Prairie Artisan Ales OKC / Facebook

Prairie Artisan Ales in Oklahoma City produces lauded, vigorous stouts and strong ales. Another brewery with an absolute monopoly on its state's top-beer list, Prairie is celebrated for its innovation and fearlessness when it comes to the art of beermaking. Highlights of its product line include the popular American imperial stout Bomb!, the imperial pastry stouts Bourbon Paradise and Pirate Bomb!, and the American strong ale Okie Paradise.

prairieales.com

(405) 602-0894

3 NE 8th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104

Oregon: Von Ebert Brewing

Crowded interior of Von Ebert Brewing dining room with customers smiling and looking at camera vebrewing / Instagram

Von Ebert Brewing was founded with a vision by its owner Tom Cook to become a renowned brewery. Within five years of its opening in 2018, it seemed to be mission accomplished. What's the key to Von Ebert's success? Go to one of its three locations in the Rose City and try the suds yourself to plainly see (and indulge in some solid pub fare to boot). Game recognizes game as well: In 2025, Von Ebert collaborated with another elite brewer, Russian River, for the former's 7th Anniversary pilsner and West Coast IPA.

vonebertbrewing.com

Multiple locations

Pennsylvania: Tröegs Brewing Company

Smiling bartender with beard pouring out beer from tap at Troegs Brewery troegsbeer / Instagram

The Keystone State –– along with all the best restaurants in Pennsylvania –– has a rich brewing history. But it's Tröegs Brewing Company, in Hershey, founded back in 1996, that is still the cream of the crop. The flagship Perpetual IPA has been called, by at least one enthusiast, perhaps the greatest craft beer in history. Oh, and the joint offers a guided production tour that has been named the best brewery tour in the country five years running.

troegs.com

(717) 534-1297

200 E Hershey Park Dr, Hershey, PA 17033

Rhode Island: Tilted Barn Brewery

Exterior of Tilted Barn Brewery during light snow in winter Tilted Barn Brewery / Facebook

Tilted Barn –– started in an actual tilted barn –– has racked up plenty of awards since opening in 2014. Based in Exeter, The Ocean State brewery boasts a beautiful, lush New England locale as its backyard, where you can enjoy top-rated offerings such as its murderers' row of hazy IPAs: The Chosen One, Milo's Phoenix, Cactus, and Violet. 

tiltedbarnbrewery.com

(401) 500-6765

One Hemsley Pl, Exeter, RI 02822

South Carolina: Westbrook Brewing Company

Three cans of tallboy beers next to poured glass outside on a tapletop Westbrook Brewing Company / Facebook

For a long time, craft brewing in South Carolina was hampered by alcohol content limits on beer. Once the reins came off, beermakers quickly flourished. None more so than Westbrook Brewing. The brewery offers an adventurous, unique line of highly acclaimed beers. Westbrook landed at the forefront of fruited brews, building a strong reputation for its sour and gose ales. But you can't go wrong with any of its over 20 taproom beers at the Mount Pleasant home base.

westbrookbrewing.com

(843) 654-9114

510 Ridge Rd, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464

South Dakota: Lost Cabin Beer Company

A row of beer taps on wooden wall at Lost Cabin Brewing Lost Cabin Beer Co. / Facebook

Founded in 2016, Lost Cabin Beer Company sits at the foot of the Black Hills. But it's at the peak when it comes to brewing hierarchy in the Mount Rushmore State. With the consensus best craft beer in the state, the Rapid City location is a fresh-air release from the stresses of life -– a purposeful vibe that inspired its campfire logo. The SoDank American IPA and Lord Grizzly Scotch ale are definite highlights.

lostcabin.beer

Multiple locations

Tennessee: Bearded Iris Brewing

Exterior colorful mural for Bearded Iris Brewing Bearded Iris Brewing / Facebook

Opened in 2016 with progressiveness and innovation in mind, Bearded Iris Brewing has since become something of a Music City beermaking juggernaut. With an eye for East Coast-style ales, a number of its brews are considered the best in the state, particularly its New England IPAs: Attention Please!, Chief of Chiefs, and Double Homestyle. Bearded Iris has its industrial-chic taproom attached to its main brewery in Nashville.

beardedirisbrewing.com

(615) 928-7988

101 Van Buren St, Nashville, TN 37208

Texas: Jester King Brewery

Aerial view of Jester King Brewery in sprawling field surrounded by trees JesterKingBrewery / Facebook

Texas has numerous must-try foods and a big taste for craft beer. The Lone Star State also has many formidable breweries. On a goat ranch outside of Austin you'll find Jester King, a joint doling out wood-fired pizzas and a trove of A-list beers. The place is legendary for a reason, not least for its award-winning farmhouse ales, wild ales, and spontaneously fermented beer. The Atrial Rubicite wild ale, in particular, is one of its top-scoring brews. 

jesterkingbrewery.com

(512) 900-1820

13187 Fitzhugh Rd, Austin, TX 78736

Utah: Epic Brewing Company

Cans of Epic Brewing tallboy beers in front of wooden barrels epicbrewingslc / Instagram

Salt Lake City's craft beer scene has boomed in recent years. Leading the way is Epic Brewing, founded in 2009. Epic's renowned reputation belies its cozy digs in Salt Lake City. Don't be fooled by appearances; this brewery is a titan. Its incredible imperial stout, Big Bad Baptista, is an award-winner with top-ranking distinction.

epicbrewing.com

(801) 906-0123

825 S State St, Salt Lake City, UT 84111

Vermont: Hill Farmstead Brewery

Exterior of Hill Farmstead Brewing with outdoor picnic tables at sunset hillfarmstead / Instagram

Vermont was the state that invented the New England IPA, forever changing brewing in the U.S. Therefore, it's no shocker that the state has truly one of the greatest beermakers in the world: Hill Farmstead Brewery. In fact, RateBeer officially named Hill Farmstead the best brewery on the planet in 2020. Its catalogue of top-drawer hazies, imperials, saisons, and barleywines can be enjoyed at its popular Greensboro Bend taproom.

hillfarmstead.com

(802) 533-7450

403 Hill Rd, Greensboro Bend, VT 05842

Virginia: Veil Brewing Co.

Crowded interior of The Veil Brewery with customers lining up to order from long beer menu behind counter The Veil Brewing Co. / Facebook

Veil Brewing Company's founder apprenticed in Belgium –– one of the world's capitals of beer –– before opening Veil's doors for the first time in 2016. The brewery is number one on multiple lists for best beer in the Old Dominion and has taproom locations in both Richmond (its hometown) and Norfolk. Its IPAs whiteferrari and Broz Night Out are just a couple of its many excellent offerings.

theveilbrewing.com

Multiple locations

Washington: Fremont Brewing Company

A beer flight in front of packaged beer on outdoor table from Fremont Brewing Company fremontbrewing / Instagram

Founded in 2009 with an artisanal ethos and small-batch approach, Fremont Brewing Company has become a beer beacon in Seattle. With a great showing at the 2025 World Beer Championships and boasting many of the country's top-rated American strong ales, the family-owned beermaker has proven that it is not to be trifled with. With a pair of beer gardens in the Emerald City, there's double the opportunity to sample its roster of strong ales, stouts, gose ales, and barleywines.

fremontbrewing.com

Multiple locations

West Virginia: Stumptown Ales

A glass of dark beer in the snow in front of Stumptown Ales stumptownales / Instagram

A previous West Virginia Brewery of the Year winner, producer of many of the state's best beers, and a constant on the list of best breweries in the state, Stumptown Ales is a haven for beer lovers with locations in Fairmont and Davis. It's an agile brewer, offering hop-forward yet palatable brews like the Six Legged Frog IPA. And the skillfully tarted Holy Citra! double IPA is a deserved best-seller.

stumptownales.com

Multiple locations

Wisconsin: New Glarus Brewing

A bottled, a poured beer, and a can of New Glarus Brewing, outside newglarusbrewing / Instagram

New Glarus Brewing Company takes its name from the city it calls home. The beer has been so good for so long that it gets mentioned on best-of-Madison brewery lists –- even though it's 30 miles outside of the city (which has no shortage of excellent breweries itself). New Glarus has even been called one of the top breweries in the entire country. Its R&D Sour Fruit wild ale and Wisconsin Belgian Red are widely considered some of the best beers in The Badger State.

newglarusbrewing.com

(608) 527-5850

218 Hoesly Dr, New Glarus, WI 53574

Wyoming: Melvin Brewing

Row of cans of Melvin beer in the snow Melvin Brewing / Facebook

Melvin Brewing has a backstory that belies its idyllic scenery. Armed by a trail-blazing philosophy, the first Melvin beer was brewed in the back of a Thai restaurant in 2010 to shake up the staid Wyoming beer scene. The brewery offers highly sought-after, highly touted beers against an epic backdrop. Such a vast landscape might be why it specializes in strong double IPAs.

melvinbrewing.com

(307) 654-0427

624 Co Rd 101, Alpine, WY 83128

Methodology

Grains and hops in jars at a brewery Parilov/Shutterstock

When first-hand experience wasn't possible, we cross-referenced various best-of lists, reviewer articles, and general brewery-based content (both locally and nationally) with the opinion landscape of the craft beer community. This was all backed up by ancillary intel like award mentions and craft beer lore (which is quite substantial and very telling). Of course, much of the output from these esteemed beersmiths is available in retail form. When that opportunity presented itself, I did as I was charged for the good of the world. 

