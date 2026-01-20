The Hands Down Best Brewery In Every State

Some tasks are truly daunting. The pyramids, for example. The Sistine Chapel. Circumnavigating the globe. Family holidays. Unfathomable undertakings that make one shudder at their sheer magnitude and audacity. This article is one of those overwhelming exercises ... but duty calls. With a nervous gulp and a six-pack for the butterflies, we embark on declaring the very best, crème de la crème breweries in each U.S. state.

The craft beer industry has grown steadily for a few decades now, and there's no shortage of American beermakers (not to mention ambitious homebrewers ready to take on the ancient art form). Roughly 10,000 breweries in America shall be whittled down — by digging through reviews, award listings, commentary, some collective insanity, and sampling more than a few swigs — to a microscopic 50. No biggie. Stick around for our full methodology, and pardon us as we crack the first one open.