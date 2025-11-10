Drink Like A Local In NYC With These 5 Breweries

A couple of years ago, a beer writer friend of mine discovered the New York State Brewers Association (NYSBA) app, which has a sort of passport feature: You could pull up a big map of every brewery in New York, and check off each one you've visited. You could only "stamp" a brewery if the app detected you were there, so there was no cheating. Our progress has been slow, because there's over 400 breweries making their own beer in-house across the entire state, and our goal is avoid nasty hangovers. It's always wise to pace yourself when drinking at a brewery, because goodness knows that craft brewers like to make strong beers. Still, we've been to a healthy (or, at least, debatably healthy) amount of breweries and met plenty of folks at each one.

In New York City, most of the major breweries are based in Brooklyn, but you can find different brewery scenes in locations across the city. There are various niches — if you like fruity sours, there are now several Talea taprooms, while fans of super traditional European-style lagers can hit up Eckhart Beer Co. in Bushwick — but I tried to gather together five breweries with a good mix of easy lagers and burning IPAs, and which are popular with locals and less so with touristy crowds. Contrary to outsider opinion, New York does have quiet neighborhoods, and these can also have very good local breweries.