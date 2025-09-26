How Pumpkin Beer Gets Its Fall Flavor

With spooky season upon us, you're likely to see many more pumpkin beers on shelves. A uniquely American creation, this vegetal, fragrant beer is now a popular staple of autumn, and many brands offer their own signature brew. Their seasonal emergence is celebrated by some, but detested by others who are tired of pumpkin-spiced everything. Love it or hate it, you may wonder how this unusual beer gets so pumpkin-y, but the answer is a little complicated.

The fact is that pumpkin isn't always the star of the show. Some pumpkin brews nowadays take a different route than the original 1700s version of pumpkin beer. As with pumpkin-spiced lattes, many modern beers rely on a pumpkin pie seasoning blend for flavor, and only a little — or no — actual pumpkin. Likely to feature cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg, these pumpkin beers are best served with a sweet rim.

Other brands still use a more traditional method. For this, brewers swap malt with mashed pumpkin flesh and sugar for the base. For those craft specialists who really want actual pumpkin flavor, some of the gourd is added during fermentation. The result is a mellower, mild beer with a gentle sweetness. Some breweries also add baking spices and hops to boost the festive flavors, since pumpkin is very neutral in taste. Both of these brewing styles have their merits; and there are even more ways to make pumpkin beer using extracts and infusions.