How Pumpkin Beer Gets Its Fall Flavor
With spooky season upon us, you're likely to see many more pumpkin beers on shelves. A uniquely American creation, this vegetal, fragrant beer is now a popular staple of autumn, and many brands offer their own signature brew. Their seasonal emergence is celebrated by some, but detested by others who are tired of pumpkin-spiced everything. Love it or hate it, you may wonder how this unusual beer gets so pumpkin-y, but the answer is a little complicated.
The fact is that pumpkin isn't always the star of the show. Some pumpkin brews nowadays take a different route than the original 1700s version of pumpkin beer. As with pumpkin-spiced lattes, many modern beers rely on a pumpkin pie seasoning blend for flavor, and only a little — or no — actual pumpkin. Likely to feature cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg, these pumpkin beers are best served with a sweet rim.
Other brands still use a more traditional method. For this, brewers swap malt with mashed pumpkin flesh and sugar for the base. For those craft specialists who really want actual pumpkin flavor, some of the gourd is added during fermentation. The result is a mellower, mild beer with a gentle sweetness. Some breweries also add baking spices and hops to boost the festive flavors, since pumpkin is very neutral in taste. Both of these brewing styles have their merits; and there are even more ways to make pumpkin beer using extracts and infusions.
Pumpkin beer is one divisive beverage
There are just so many seasonal beers that it can be overwhelming; with over 2,000 pumpkin beer varieties, alone. If you're not exactly a fan, keep in mind that even the colonists who first created it in 1771 were dubious about the brew's flavor. In fact, the ale often indicated impoverished circumstances, since it was very low-cost to make. Pumpkin was so abundant in the New World that it was one of the easiest ingredients for making mash, but once brewers found literally anything else to use, pumpkin ale fell into obscurity. Buffalo Bill's Brewery later created the spiced version of pumpkin ale to kick off the 1980s revival.
While the poverty stigma has faded, that doesn't mean pumpkin beer doesn't have a serious reputation. With breweries rushing to get their pumpkin beer on shelves first, seasonal creep can lead to consumers getting sick of autumn-themed products. In the '90s, especially, the beer became so widely available that backlash grew from beer drinkers and brewers alike. Even now, some beer aficionados question whether brands that only use pumpkin spices should even call their offerings "pumpkin beers." If you're unsure, the packaging will likely show you how much pumpkin is included in the process — if any, at all.
During its 1980s heyday, pumpkin ale was king. But now, breweries craft pumpkin porters, IPAs, and more. Some of these beers are mild in taste, and you can bump up the booze in your pumpkin beer with a shot of vanilla vodka. Other varieties are more intense, bitter varieties are best paired with savory fall treats. Take your time in choosing the right pumpkin beer for your Halloween party — and don't forget the fall snacks to pair with your pumpkin brew.