The Best Snacks To Pair With Pumpkin Beers

Pumpkin beer season generally seems to last as long as PSL season does, meaning late summer to sometime after the new year. While pumpkin beer is tasty all by itself, if you like to snack as you swig, you might not be sure what to pair with it. After all, it doesn't really seem like something you'd serve with nachos, wings, or similar Super Bowl snacks. (For that reason alone, Super Bowl Sunday may mark the end of pumpkin season.)

Well, when in doubt, seek expert advice, and as it turns out, a beer expert is called a cicerone. LJ Whirley, who works as the associate director of culinary arts at Indianapolis' Newfields art museum, is a certified cicerone, so we asked for her preferred pumpkin beer pairings. The first ones she listed were all desserts. As she told us, she'd go for "a cinnamon-dusted churro, apple cider donuts, or another fall-spiced sweet treat."

Pumpkin beers do tend to be on the sweeter side, so desserts are a natural fit. You needn't stick with fall flavors like cinnamon, apple, and maple, however, since these beers also pair well with cheesecake and chocolate or coffee-flavored desserts. You should avoid serving them alongside other pumpkin-flavored desserts, though, since the too-similar flavors will either cancel out the beer or make for pumpkin overload.