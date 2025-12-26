5 Sandwiches In Chicago I Can Never Stop Thinking About

A sandwich is the best way to deliver an entire meal between two pieces of bread and Chicago's got no shortage of them. Sure, our city is known for some legendary ones (hint hint, Italian beef); but the truth is, Chicagoans can't live upon a good old beef sandwich alone. As a lifelong Chicagoan, I've eaten a ton of sandwiches. There are so many I've loved along the way that I've lost count. But at any given time, my brain cycles through a chosen few and if you put any of them in front of me I would be absolutely ecstatic.

These are merely five I've had (the original list was much longer) that have stood out in my memory. As time goes by and I continue to try new ones, I'm sure I'll find another sandwich that'll eventually end up somewhere on here. That's just the joy of living in a big city: the plethora of shifting choices. Whether you're from Chicago or you're coming in for a visit (please do!), who knows, one of these sandwiches just might become one of your favorites too.