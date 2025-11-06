20 Pennsylvania Restaurants You Need To Visit At Least Once

When it comes to a culinary bucket list, Pennsylvania has a lot to offer. The uninitiated might assume the list begins and ends in Philadelphia, and to be fair, the City of Brotherly Love is home to many excellent dining experiences for all budgets and tastebuds. But in reality, the entire state boasts numerous can't-miss places to grab a bite to eat.

Whether you're in the mood for an original cheesesteak sandwich, unrivaled vegan fare, from-scratch Pennsylvania Dutch cuisine, or splurge-worthy fine dining experiences, the Keystone state delivers on flavor. We've compiled a list of the restaurants you simply can't skip across Pennsylvania, based on our own experiences and enthusiastic online reviews. If you call Pennsylvania home, there's no shortage of excellent options for your next dinner out. And if you're just passing through for a visit, there's sure to be a dish from one of the restaurants on the list that will live rent-free in your mind for months afterward.