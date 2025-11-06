20 Pennsylvania Restaurants You Need To Visit At Least Once
When it comes to a culinary bucket list, Pennsylvania has a lot to offer. The uninitiated might assume the list begins and ends in Philadelphia, and to be fair, the City of Brotherly Love is home to many excellent dining experiences for all budgets and tastebuds. But in reality, the entire state boasts numerous can't-miss places to grab a bite to eat.
Whether you're in the mood for an original cheesesteak sandwich, unrivaled vegan fare, from-scratch Pennsylvania Dutch cuisine, or splurge-worthy fine dining experiences, the Keystone state delivers on flavor. We've compiled a list of the restaurants you simply can't skip across Pennsylvania, based on our own experiences and enthusiastic online reviews. If you call Pennsylvania home, there's no shortage of excellent options for your next dinner out. And if you're just passing through for a visit, there's sure to be a dish from one of the restaurants on the list that will live rent-free in your mind for months afterward.
Bastia (Philadelphia)
Named for a city on the island of Corsica, France, Bastia celebrates its namesake Corsican cuisine with a variety of fresh seafood, handmade pastas, and hearty proteins. Philadelphia Magazine named Bastia the city's best restaurant in 2025, which is no small feat considering the abundance of fine dining restaurants that now abound in Philadelphia. Diners say to expect a tab of $100 or more per person, but that the food, service, and ambience within the restaurant at Fishtown's Hotel Anna & Bel are unmatched. One Redditor summed up the experience with, "One of my favorite meals I've ever had."
(267) 651-0269
1401 E Susquehanna Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
RE Farm Café (State College)
This upscale farm-to-table restaurant is just minutes away from Penn State's University Park campus, but light-years away from the traditional fare of a college student. Patrons can choose between a tasting menu or small plates that change frequently, with most dishes featuring ingredients that come directly from the onsite farm. One Google reviewer called dining here "one of the best culinary experiences" of their life, and raved about the care for the food and service during the meal. The venue has won multiple awards for sustainability since opening in 2019, and also hosts cooking classes, a CSA, and special events.
(814) 321-5097
1000 S Fillmore Rd, State College, PA 16803
Luca (Lancaster)
If you visit Lancaster expecting to mainly find meat-and-potatoes restaurants, you'll be pleasantly surprised by the variety that abounds. Lancaster has a thriving culinary scene: Some of Pennsylvania's best hole-in-the-wall spots serve up the tastiest pho in the region, while other restaurants, like Luca, offer an upscale Italian alternative.
Known for its handmade pastas and entrees straight from its wood-burning hearth, Luca exudes a rustic and comforting vibe. It's beloved by locals and was a James Beard Foundation Semifinalist in 2020. The menu changes seasonally to reflect what's available from local purveyors, but from personal experience, you can't go wrong with the housemade focaccia as a starter, or the carpaccio if it's on the menu. The seasonal gnocchi dishes are always a home run as well. I've made gnocchi at home before, but nothing comes close to the soft pillows of dough and exquisite flavor combinations coming out of Luca's kitchen.
(717) 553-5770
436 W. James St, Lancaster, PA 17603
Angelo's Pizzeria (Philadelphia)
Throw a stone in the city limits of Philadelphia and you can probably hit one or five neighborhood shops slinging a cheesesteak. Competition is fierce, to say the least. Angelo's might literally have "pizzeria" in the name, but according to passionate fans, it's one of the best places to grab a cheesesteak in Philly. The New York Times agrees, listing Angelo's as one of the top 25 best places to eat in Philadelphia in 2025.
Angelo's is about as no-frills as it gets: Be prepared for long lines, a cash-only till, and no indoor seating. But what it lacks in hospitality it makes up for in cheesy, beefy steaks in a chewy hot roll baked fresh on the premises. Reddit threads are devoted to singing its praises, including one reviewer who says they waited in line for 45 minutes "for the greatest cheesesteak I've ever had."
angelospizzeriasouthphiladelphia.com
(215) 922-0000
736 S. 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Apteka (Pittsburgh)
While Philadelphia gets a lot of love for its culinary scene these days, locals on the western side of the state say they're not missing a thing. That's especially true with restaurants like Apteka on the scene. This casual eatery specializes in European-inspired vegan cuisine that reviewers say is so good, their carnivore friends don't care a bit. Local bloggers who have reviewed more than 1,400 attractions in Pittsburgh name Apteka as the No.1 spot in the city right now, with perhaps the best pierogi in the city. (If you know how prevalent pierogi are in Pittsburgh, even found in the Pirates' PNC Park as unique sports stadium food, you know this is a high compliment.)
If you're not feeling pierogi when you visit, you can't go wrong with the rest of the menu, either: Chef/owner duo Kate Lasky and Tomasz Skowronski have both been nominated and/or semifinalists for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic from the James Beard Foundation every year since 2022.
(412) 251-0189
4606 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224
Friday Saturday Sunday (Philadelphia)
This New American restaurant comes with a hefty dose of professional acclaim, as it won the award for Outstanding Restaurant from the James Beard Foundation in 2023, and was named in the top 50 restaurants in North America by San Pellegrino and Acqua Panna. Reservations are required for the $185 per head tasting menu, with an optional wine pairing addition. It's definitely a special occasion sort of place, and reviewers on Reddit say it's "one of the most special meals in the city."
Though the emphasis at Friday Saturday Sunday is on the food, reviewers also rave about the cocktails, which you can enjoy with your meal upstairs or at the bar on the first floor. "The cocktails are otherworldly — those bartenders are as talented as the kitchen staff," one Redditor said.
(215) 546-4232
261 South 21st St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Bolete (Bethlehem)
This farm-to-table fine dining restaurant has a menu that changes daily based on what is fresh from local farmers and purveyors in the Lehigh Valley. Guest service is paramount for the staff at Bolete, who say they can accommodate any dietary requests with ease and prepare a daily vegetarian option as well.
Bolete gets praise from guests for its creative menus, with many diners saying fish and duck entrees are particularly memorable. The restaurant has also received multiple James Beard nominations, and was named among the best restaurants in America in People Magazine and from OpenTable.
(610) 868-6505
1740 Seidersville Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18015
South Philly Barbacoa (Philadelphia)
Loyal fans and reviewers say stopping by South Philly Barbacoa is like stepping into an extension of chef Cristina Martinez's home. The casual restaurant receives a lot of praise for its authentic namesake barbacoa — lamb that's marinated and slow-cooked for hours until it's tender and falling apart. Martinez was featured in Netflix's "Chef's Table" in 2018 and has garnered a lot of praise for bringing the flavors of her birthplace in Mexico to South Philly. She also won Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic from the James Beard Foundation in 2022.
Reviewers say the barbacoa itself is a must-order. It comes with fresh tortillas, punchy salsas, and rich flavors that are difficult to find anywhere, let alone in Pennsylvania.
(215) 694-3797
1140 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Millworks (Harrisburg)
While many restaurants will claim guests have an "experience" with them, it's actually true at Millworks, which boasts a restaurant, rooftop biergarten, and multiple artists' studios and galleries all in one building. Reviewers say the spacious, welcoming restaurant is a great location for a date night, or evening out with friends. It's unanimously a hit among locals and tourists, and at the time of writing is the No. 1 restaurant in the Harrisburg area on TripAdvisor.
The building features reclaimed lumber from the original structure, Stokes Millwork, for an authentic and cozy atmosphere. The farm-to-table menu changes seasonally but always highlights locally sourced ingredients from Central Pennsylvania, and has earned accolades including the Top 100 Hot Spot Restaurants in America from OpenTable.
(717) 695-4888
340 Verbeke St, Harrisburg, PA 17102
Shady Maple Smorgasbord (East Earl/Lancaster)
The largest buffet in the country is located just outside of Lancaster and features an array of Pennsylvania Dutch cooking for all three meals. I personally think the brunch offerings are the best, but if you're new to food from the Amish and Swiss-German ancestors from this area, dinner will be a true feast of authentic mashed potatoes and gravy, roasted meats, and more from-scratch desserts than you could possibly choose from.
Shady Maple was named the No. 1 best buffet in the country in a 2024 USA Today national poll, and gets rave reviews from visitors for the friendly staff, fresh food, and old-school pies you'd have trouble finding outside of Lancaster County.
(717) 354-8222
129 Toddy Dr, East Earl, PA 17519
AV Restaurant & Lounge (Scranton)
While "The Office" made it seem like the local Chili's was the only place in Scranton to grab a bite to eat, that's far from the truth. Locals know there's a wide array of great options available — no chains or Awesome Blossoms in sight. One of those is the AV Restaurant & Lounge, an upscale Italian restaurant that gets rave reviews for its memorable plates and extensive cocktail and wine selection. Repeat diners say the food is consistently high quality, and praise the burrata appetizer and pear martini as standouts.
The AV has a spooky backstory, as the building's basement was used as a morgue during the 1918 influenza epidemic. It's become known as Pennsylvania's most haunted restaurant, but these days the brass bar and upscale setting upstairs is a far cry from most haunted houses. We bet if you ask nicely, though, the staff will tell you a ghost story or two.
(570) 457-5800
320 Penn Ave, Scranton, PA 18503
Zahav (Philadelphia)
The smart-casual Israeli restaurant opened in 2008 amid the Great Recession, and wasn't a smash hit overnight. But these days, it can be difficult to get a table in order to try the acclaimed hummus or lamb shoulder, which Philadelphia Magazine has called one of the city's iconic dishes. Chef Michael Solomonov won Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic from the James Beard Foundation in 2011 as well as Outstanding Chef, Pennsylvania in 2017, and Zahav itself won 2019's Outstanding Restaurant award, not to mention a smattering of other nominations and awards for its staff and service.
Diners recommend the $90 per person tasting menu, which includes four courses — including a main course that's chosen either per person or for the table. If you have trouble getting a reservation, reviewers say to try the bar instead, especially during happy hour.
(215) 625-8800
237 St. James Pl, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Up in Smoke (Harrisburg)
Speaking from personal experience, it can be difficult to find good barbecue in Pennsylvania, which perhaps comes as a surprise to no one. But that's exactly why Up in Smoke gets a mention on this list: Loyal fans and reviewers claim this casual BBQ restaurant is "simply a must-stop if you're within a 100 miles." Well-traveled BBQ aficionados say the ribs can't be beat, and you don't want to miss the unique corn bread and coleslaw, either.
Up in Smoke also gets a lot of love on Reddit for eye-catching BBQ platters, which fans say are great value for the quality meats on each tray.
(717) 645-7939
1330 N Mountain Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17112
Andiario (West Chester)
This New American restaurant located about an hour outside of Philadelphia keeps a tight focus on Pennsylvania produce, and is celebrated by loyal patrons as a result. The $85 per person pre-set menu changes weekly based on the freshest ingredients available, including pasta dishes made from regionally grown and milled grains.
Diners on Reddit call this "the best special occasion restaurant" in the area, and they say the value of what you get is terrific. There's some mild grumbling about getting a reservation, but that's likely because the restaurant keeps earning acclaim, including multiple James Beard nominations. It's also been named multiple times in 'The 76' by The Philadelphia Inquirer, an annual list of the "most vital" restaurants in the Philadelphia area.
(484) 887-0919
106 W. Gay St, West Chester, PA 19380
Bar Ronin (Erie)
This Japanese izakaya-style restaurant gets a lot of love from online reviewers as a truly special dining experience in the Erie area. It was named the best restaurant for 2024 in the Best of Erie contest, voted on by locals through the Erie Reader. The gastropub gets a lot of love for its Wagyu steak, burgers, cherry blossom panna cotta, and array of cocktails from the bar.
"That is our go-to whenever we want an amazing meal or have something to celebrate," one commenter on Reddit summarized. Others say that while some menu items can become a bit of a splurge, there are plenty of affordable options to keep your tab in check, too.
(814) 920-4100
948 W. Erie Plaza Dr, Erie, PA 16505
Cabalar (Lancaster)
This part butcher shop, part burger and sandwich joint in downtown Lancaster has a casual atmosphere, but don't let that fool you: It also sets a high standard for what a burger should be. It's frequently found in the No. 1 spot on lists from Lancaster Newspapers and Lancaster County Magazine for the best place to buy a burger in the county.
Reviewers rave about the patty melt, and I can personally testify that the pulled pork sandwich is also a must-try if you're not in the mood for beef. Cabalar used to squeeze its crowd of hungry patrons into a tiny shop on Queen Street, but in 2024 moved to a location that's almost triple the size of the original, with a full bar to boot.
(717) 208-7344
501 W. Lemon St, Lancaster, PA 17603
Sauce (Brodheadsville/Poconos)
Cozy and cute are frequently descriptors from happy customers at this casual eatery in the Poconos. The restaurant serves an array of cuisine, but reviewers frequently name the meatballs and chicken Parmesan as can't-miss menu favorites. One native New Yorker went so far as to say it makes them a little less homesick for high-quality Italian cuisine.
Though the restaurant is unassuming, it does its job well: It was a finalist or winner in an impressive 12 categories in the dining section of the 2024 Pocono Community's Choice Awards.
(570) 994-4134
109 Marshall Lane, Brodheadsville, PA 18322
Provenance (Philadelphia)
Provenance is a new kid on the 200-year-old rowhouse block, opening in 2024 to serve guests the four-course, 25-dish tasting menu orchestrated by chef Nicholas Bazik. The French cuisine with Korean influences is seafood-forward, and many patrons say it's the closest thing to a Michelin-starred U.S. experience you can currently get in Philadelphia – at least until the Michelin Guide includes the City of Brotherly Love in late 2025.
Reservations start at $225 per person before drinks and gratuity are added, so there's no question Provenance is for special occasions. Accolades are already pouring in for Bazik's early efforts: Bon Appétit named Provenance one of the 20 best new restaurants in the country in 2025. Philadelphia Magazine named it the top "Epic Dinner Splurge" in its Best of Philly awards in 2025, and pastry chef Abigail Dahan was nominated for 2025's outstanding pastry chef from the James Beard Foundation.
(445) 223-8333
408 S. 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Altius (Pittsburgh)
Altius refers to its food as "elevated" cuisine – and it means it literally. Though there are other fine dining experiences in the state and even the city that offer thoughtfully curated menus, the location on the top of Mount Washington overlooking the entire skyline of Pittsburgh takes dinner to an entirely new level.
For the full Pittsburgh experience, reviewers suggest taking the Duquesne Incline to the top of Mount Washington — a pre-dinner experience that's absolutely a must-do while visiting the city. From there, Altius is just steps away from the Upper Station. Guests rave about the appetizers, seafood dishes, and excellent service.
(412) 904-4442
1230 Grandview Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15211
Mawn (Philadelphia)
Guests love this Cambodian noodle house with "no rules" (as it says on its website) – even if it can be difficult to get dinner reservations thanks to the restaurant's small footprint. Reviewers say the lunch menu is excellent, though, so there's no bad time to visit. Phila Lorn, a first-generation Cambodian-American chef, was the first of his family to be born in the United States, and he brings a deep knowledge of his family's culinary roots to Mawn's kitchen.
Lorn and his wife, Rachel, have earned acclaim for their efforts. Mawn was named one of the 50 best restaurants in America in 2025 by the New York Times, and Lorn himself won the 2025 Emerging Chef award from the James Beard Foundation. He was also named among Food & Wine's top 10 best new chefs for what customers say is a flavorful, inventive array of dishes.
764 S. 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Methodology
Restaurants on our "must visit" list were chosen either from personal experiences among editorial members, numerous positive online reviews, or a combination of both. If we haven't personally eaten at a restaurant, we scoured review sites and online forums and looked for overwhelmingly enthusiastic reviews on the food, value, service, and overall experience. Regardless of budget or type of cuisine, we aimed to highlight restaurants from across the state that deliver dining experiences you can't find elsewhere.