13 Unique Sports Stadium Foods From Around The US

More than just watching a sports event unfold before one's very eyes, attending a professional game is a senses-overloading and altogether enriching experience. It's all about the sights, the sounds, and even the tastes, as the purchasing and consumption of certain foods and beverages are closely associated with catching a game in a stadium. For many, it's just not quite the full live sports experience without a hot dog, pizza slice, barbecue sandwich, or popcorn, washed down with a couple of sodas or beers.

As the average American's culinary knowledge and palate expanded, sports stadiums have kept up with a wide breadth of choices at their concession stands. Food vendors have gotten extremely creative and generous with their menus, perhaps in part to justify the high cost of game attendance and snack and meal purchases. Every year, teams roll out a bunch of new foods, many seemingly designed to go viral for their weirdness as much as they are made to please the taste buds. Here then are the late-breaking and most wildly creative and even baffling savory entrees, strange snacks, and wide-eyed desserts that chefs, food service providers, and others have unveiled at some of America's pro sports stadiums.