This Chili's Fan-Favorite Appetizer Is Back After Over 15 Years (But There's A Catch)
Sponsored Content.
If there's one Chili's appetizer that's almost all but faded from our collective memory, it's the Awesome Blossom. The dish is a whole onion meticulously sliced to resemble the petals of a flower which is then breaded and deep fried before being served with a creamy dipping sauce. Of course, versions of it still exist, most famously at Outback Steakhouse, where it's known as the Bloomin' Onion. Chili's removed the Awesome Blossom from its menu in 2008 shortly after being described as one of the 'worst foods in America' by Men's Health.
Well, it's back — but there's a catch. It'll only be available at one location only, in Dickson City, just six miles north of Scranton, Pennsylvania. The new Chili's outpost near Scranton is a throwback version that harkens back to the 2000s, even including decorations by an original Chili's artist from that time. And since this throwback location is a nostalgia play from when the Awesome Blossom still existed, it's only available at this one location and nowhere else. It's the same blossom you remember, served with a Buffalo Ranch dipping sauce. You'll be able to rip and dip the Awesome Blossom in Scranton, a city which itself has a place in American pop culture history for a very specific reason.
Fans of The Office will recognize this Chili's location
If the mere mention of Scranton starts you involuntarily quoting the TV show "The Office," that's definitely a part of the plan as to why this Chili's is opening in the area. There are scenes from "The Office" that are set in a Chili's location (like this one) and the Scranton location has a booth that recreates that set, wall art and all. One can only imagine the future demand for that booth as "The Office" fans eventually swarm the place.
The themed Scranton location opens on April 7. In the meantime, you can expect to see Chili's ads featuring actors from the show, like Andy Buckley, Melora Hardin, and Amy Pietz. And don't be surprised if you hear that Baby Back Ribs earworm tossed in the commercials too because it's an indelible jingle that's left an imprint on our collective memory ever since it was unleashed upon the world. While there, you can also travel back in time and rip off a few pieces of the Awesome Blossom while pretending you're a Dunder Mifflin employee at a very serious business meeting. Don't worry, if you can't make it to Scranton, you can at least still make Kevin's famous chili at home and live out your TV fantasies that way.