This Chili's Fan-Favorite Appetizer Is Back After Over 15 Years (But There's A Catch)

If there's one Chili's appetizer that's almost all but faded from our collective memory, it's the Awesome Blossom. The dish is a whole onion meticulously sliced to resemble the petals of a flower which is then breaded and deep fried before being served with a creamy dipping sauce. Of course, versions of it still exist, most famously at Outback Steakhouse, where it's known as the Bloomin' Onion. Chili's removed the Awesome Blossom from its menu in 2008 shortly after being described as one of the 'worst foods in America' by Men's Health.

Well, it's back — but there's a catch. It'll only be available at one location only, in Dickson City, just six miles north of Scranton, Pennsylvania. The new Chili's outpost near Scranton is a throwback version that harkens back to the 2000s, even including decorations by an original Chili's artist from that time. And since this throwback location is a nostalgia play from when the Awesome Blossom still existed, it's only available at this one location and nowhere else. It's the same blossom you remember, served with a Buffalo Ranch dipping sauce. You'll be able to rip and dip the Awesome Blossom in Scranton, a city which itself has a place in American pop culture history for a very specific reason.