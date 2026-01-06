The Brain Freezing Number Of Frostys Wendy's Sells Every Year

Wendy's Frosty is firmly established as fast food dessert royalty. The iconic creamy, cool dairy treat (which isn't technically real ice cream) has been a staple of the Wendy's menu since the chain opened its doors in 1969 – it has been melting hearts and gaining fans ever since. Whether you prefer chocolate, vanilla, or one of the discontinued Frosty flavors that deserve a comeback, you'll probably be surprised by the whopping amount of Frostys Wendy's whips out in a year.

In honor of its 50th anniversary in 2019, Wendy's revealed that it sells more than 300 million of the dairy desserts in a typical year. That means the burger franchise sells over 5.7 million Frosty treats per week, which works out to nearly 600 sweet spoonable treats every minute. What's more, even as Wendy's is set to close hundreds of restaurants due to falling sales, Frosty sales continue to grow, increasing by an impressive 30% in the second quarter of 2025 alone. Given that Wendy's made the 300 million estimate several years ago and the United States' 2025 population is about 347 million, it's quite likely that the fast food chain now sells at least one Frosty a year for every single American.