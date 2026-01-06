The Brain Freezing Number Of Frostys Wendy's Sells Every Year
Wendy's Frosty is firmly established as fast food dessert royalty. The iconic creamy, cool dairy treat (which isn't technically real ice cream) has been a staple of the Wendy's menu since the chain opened its doors in 1969 – it has been melting hearts and gaining fans ever since. Whether you prefer chocolate, vanilla, or one of the discontinued Frosty flavors that deserve a comeback, you'll probably be surprised by the whopping amount of Frostys Wendy's whips out in a year.
In honor of its 50th anniversary in 2019, Wendy's revealed that it sells more than 300 million of the dairy desserts in a typical year. That means the burger franchise sells over 5.7 million Frosty treats per week, which works out to nearly 600 sweet spoonable treats every minute. What's more, even as Wendy's is set to close hundreds of restaurants due to falling sales, Frosty sales continue to grow, increasing by an impressive 30% in the second quarter of 2025 alone. Given that Wendy's made the 300 million estimate several years ago and the United States' 2025 population is about 347 million, it's quite likely that the fast food chain now sells at least one Frosty a year for every single American.
Why is Wendy's Frosty so popular?
It's clear that 300 million is a big number, but it's helpful to put this fast food fact in perspective with a bit of healthy comparison. Starbucks sells a staggering number of pumpkin spice lattes every year, but Wendy's churns out some 15 Frosty treats for every pumpkin spice latte sold by the coffee chain. While Costco sells more hot dogs than all the Major League Baseball stadiums combined, Wendy's annual Frosty sales hit the mega grocers' 200 million hot dogs out of the park.
Wendy's sells this truly stunning amount every year for good reason. The Frosty is one of the most iconic fast food desserts, beloved for its unique, not-quite-a-milkshake, not-quite-soft-serve texture. What's more, in a world of flashy, flash-in-the-pan fast food promotions (looking at you, McDonald's Grinch Dill Pickle McShaker Fries), the classic Frosty offers a comforting consistency that has gained it a loyal following over the years.
Nowadays, the Frosty is offered at over 7,000 Wendy's locations across more than 30 countries, but it remains most popular where it all started. Wendy's home state of Ohio consumed more Frosty treats in 2024 than any other state, despite not being the state with the most Wendy's locations. There may be some shady things about Wendy's Frosty, but as its sales numbers prove, it's a definitively delightful sweet dairy treat beloved by fast food fans far and wide.