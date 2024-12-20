The State With The Most Wendy's Locations

Wendy's is known for its delicious Frosty's, the iconic logo of a girl with bright red hair in braids, and, of course, its hilarious online presence. With seasonal menu changes and collaborations keeping things fresh, it's hard not to wonder: how many Wendy's locations are there in the United States? Well, with approximately 6,000 stores nationwide, Florida stands out as having the most Wendy's restaurants in one state.

In the Sunshine State, there are 518 Wendy's locations, surpassing Texas, which has 468 stores within the state. Although the fast food chain began in Columbus, Ohio, it seems the Gulf Coast states have developed quite a love for it. Ohio, Wendy's home base, has 406 locations, but Florida is in a league of its own. In 2022, Wendy's invested 128 million dollars to purchase 93 more locations in Florida. However, despite the fanfare around its Krusty Krab collaboration with SpongeBob SquarePants, Wendy's is closing a number of stores in Florida to refocus on more profitable areas.