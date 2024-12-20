The State With The Most Wendy's Locations
Wendy's is known for its delicious Frosty's, the iconic logo of a girl with bright red hair in braids, and, of course, its hilarious online presence. With seasonal menu changes and collaborations keeping things fresh, it's hard not to wonder: how many Wendy's locations are there in the United States? Well, with approximately 6,000 stores nationwide, Florida stands out as having the most Wendy's restaurants in one state.
In the Sunshine State, there are 518 Wendy's locations, surpassing Texas, which has 468 stores within the state. Although the fast food chain began in Columbus, Ohio, it seems the Gulf Coast states have developed quite a love for it. Ohio, Wendy's home base, has 406 locations, but Florida is in a league of its own. In 2022, Wendy's invested 128 million dollars to purchase 93 more locations in Florida. However, despite the fanfare around its Krusty Krab collaboration with SpongeBob SquarePants, Wendy's is closing a number of stores in Florida to refocus on more profitable areas.
Wendy's grows as Florida leads the way.
When speaking to USA TODAY, Wendy's spokesperson Heidi Schauer revealed plans for the fast food chain to open 250 to 300 new locations in 2024. Contrary to concerns about Wendy's declining presence, the company is instead focusing on closing lower-performing locations and making room for new outlets in high-growth areas.
Although it's no secret the chain has had its share of bad ideas, from dynamic pricing to Wendy's new fry formula, the brand isn't going anywhere. President and CEO Kirk Tanner emphasized the company's strong performance, stating, "The team also significantly accelerated digital sales, opened nearly 250 new restaurants across the globe, and expanded U.S. Company-operated restaurant margin to pre-COVID levels despite extreme inflationary headwinds in recent years."
While the reason behind Florida's abundance of Wendy's remains unclear, the chain's popular items, such as the chocolate Frosty, refreshing lemonade, and crispy fries, are hard to resist, especially on a warm day in the Sunshine State. Whether you're a fast food fan or a curious consumer, Wendy's growing presence and expanding menu may be your next stop for a quick bite.