How AI Is Reshaping The Restaurant Industry — For Better And Worse

Artificial Intelligence is bleeding into every industry and only picking up pace. As innovation continues, AI will be prominent throughout the restaurant industry as well. It's already present in restaurants, and customers are interacting with different forms of AI and automation whether they realize it or not. As leaders in the restaurant industry learn the ways they can implement AI to streamline their processes, it's likely to spread from the front of the house to the kitchen and every place in between. The biggest area that will be affected by AI investments is customer service.

The adoption of AI is going to completely transform the customer experience over time as it grows in popularity, and also change the way restaurant employees work. It will be used heavily by fast-food and casual dining brands as industry adoption grows. AI technologies will also affect inventory processes, employee training, marketing, and other areas as new uses are discovered to help make restaurants run more efficiently and cost-effectively.

With every new technology roll-out, there are learning curves, and pros and cons. While AI is expected to be a positive for the restaurant industry, there are still challenges that will need to be navigated. The AI conversation is gaining traction as more restaurant brands figure out how to tap into it, and this is just the beginning. Let's look at some of the most common changes AI will foster in the restaurant industry.