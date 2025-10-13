How Stage Shifts Help Restaurants Hire Staff

In high-pressure kitchens, hiring isn't just about resumes; it's about how someone moves, communicates, and holds up when the tickets start flying. That's where stage shifts come in. A stage (rhymes with lodge) comes from the French stagiaire, meaning trainee. A cheffy word added to the dictionary in 2023, it is defined as "a usually unpaid internship in a professional kitchen that is part of a chef's training" (per Merriam-Webster).

If the term sounds familiar, it might be because you heard it on Season 3 of "The Bear" when (spoiler) Richie does a week-long stage at the real-life Chicago fine dining spot Ever. There, he learns how to properly polish forks as he absorbs a new standard for hospitality.

Though many stages are indeed longer-term unpaid internships at well-respected restaurants, these days, the term also commonly refers to a short trial shift that lets both sides assess whether the fit is right. Restaurants observe energy, skills, and stress management; workers get a reality check before committing. When structured with clear expectations, reasonable hours, and mutual respect, stage shifts can benefit everyone, allowing the kitchen to make a smarter hire and candidates to gain valuable real-world experience.