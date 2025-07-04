The Country That Wastes The Most Food

Food waste is a global problem, but not all countries contribute to it equally. As you might suspect, many of them could do better. In terms of sheer volume, the biggest culprits are often the most populous. According to 2024 data from World Population Review, China tops the list with the highest total annual food waste followed by India, then Pakistan, Nigeria, and the United States. Together, these five countries are responsible for a staggering portion of the world's discarded food. However, context matters, as large populations naturally produce more waste overall, even if food habits or infrastructure aren't particularly wasteful.

In China (108 million tons) and India (78 million tons), for example, rapid urbanization, inefficient food distribution systems, and rising consumer incomes contribute to food waste both commercial and consumer. There's a significant drop here to Pakistan which produced 31 million tons. Nigeria followed with 25 million tons, and the United States rounded out the top five at 24 million tons. These figures showcase the massive scale of global food waste, particularly in nations where population and industrial growth strain the food supply chain.