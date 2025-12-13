12 Restaurant Chains That You Should Never Order Takeout From
Ah, takeout. Thank you for existing. Before takeout was invented, one had to enter a building that wasn't their house or car, sit down on a chair that wasn't their couch or bean bag, speak directly to a stranger face-to-face, and then eat food in public of all places. It wasn't easy, but socializing had to be done to enjoy a professionally cooked meal. Then one day, the concept of takeout arrived from the heavens on the wings of an eagle, and eating in your underwear has never been the same.
However, whether you like to run inside the restaurant for your takeaway orders, roll up via the drive-thru, or have meals delivered directly to your hearth and home, not every establishment does it well –- and that's especially true for chain restaurants. There are myriad reasons why some of the biggest food franchises falter when it comes to serving meals to-go, including endless wait times, order mistakes, and customer service so poor you couldn't even call it that. Here are the worst restaurant chains for ordering takeout.
The numbers back up Wendy's subpar takeout experience
We live in a world driven by analytics. Our shopping, our sports, and even our bodies are in some ways tied to numbers. Some statistical data is very complex and takes a well-trained mind to dissect it all. Then there are the numbers behind fast food wait time and order accuracy. These anybody can understand, and Wendy's does not come out looking good.
Over a span of five years, Wendy's had — on average – the third longest wait time and second worst order accuracy when it came to its drive-thrus. There are regular customers that claim their burger order is wrong half the time, in addition to missing sauces, incorrect drinks, and vanishing ingredients. This is a problem that not even asking for Wendy's famous chili topping can remedy. Even the chain's once-renowned chicken sandwich has either gotten way worse or simply stayed the same while other companies stepped up. Either way, it seems to be one of many signs Wendy's has lost its way. As far as the protracted wait times, a straightforward Biggie Bag can take nearly half an hour depending on how lackadaisical a location is. Additionally, the Wendy's customer experience is often nothing to write home about – patrons reporting confusing information from staff, problems with mobile orders, and an overall lack of care.
Whataburger can't get a handle on its mobile orders
Like many giant chains, Whataburger had humble beginnings. Starting life as a burger shack in Corpus Christi, Texas, Whataburger's initial pull was the brute mass of its juicy burger –- using nearly double the bun size of other burger joints. In the succeeding decades, Whataburger grew and spread, developing a loyal Lone Star fan base and marking many a Texan childhood.
Ever since the chain was bought by a Chicago VC firm however, devotees are convinced it just isn't the same — not least in regards to its takeout. Some of the biggest customer complaints (and worker complaints as well) center around mishandling of mobile orders, both in regards to order fulfillment and managing online customer flow. Staff members can't seem to handle the abrupt arrival and many modifications on mobile orders, causing time crunches and mess-ups. This happens even though Whataburger supposedly prioritizes mobile orders –- leaving drive-thru and dining room customers in the cold as a result. Basically, no customer gets the best service possible.
Olive Garden takeout is a wet mess of mystery
A lot has been said about Olive Garden; a popular yet polarizing eatery which customers tend to truly love or hate. In recent years however, it seems even the people that once loved it are breaking up with the chain.
Disappointment — or even revulsion — has become the stock emotional response for Olive Garden's takeout. You could see why: Customers have reported mold on the broccoli, mystery chicken in a kids meal, and soaking wet fettuccine alfredo that looks like it's having a spa day in the to-go container. The inveterate sogginess in takeout pasta seems to be a running theme for the chain lately, with many customers swimming their fork through a river at the bottom of the pasta cluster; wondering how they waded into these waters and where it even came from. Since Olive Garden employs pre-frozen ingredients (even in many of the popular Olive Garden appetizers), those ensuing meals won't travel or reheat well. Those determined on dining at Olive Garden should do their thing, but maybe don't leave any for the takeout box.
KFC can't seem to get an order right
Mark Twain (though he himself attributed it to Benjamin Disraeli) is often credited with the quote: "There are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies, and statistics." There's an amount of validity to that aphorism, but we can't deny that sometimes statistics give us hard, plain truths. Especially ones that paint KFC in an unfavorable light.
There are already many items to avoid when eating at KFC, but the drive-thru experience doesn't help. Over the span of half a decade, KFC was shown to have the very worst order accuracy of major fast food chains; only getting things right about 80% of the time. This percentage would be great for a free-throw shooter, but is terrible for an eatery. However, the data also shows that KFC had the shortest average wait time for drive-thru orders. Are the employees rushing? Are they neglecting? Are they doing both? Difficult to tell — just as difficult as predicting if your order will be correct. Customers have even had issues with the delivery app, citing a consistently incorrect meals and missing sauces. Do better, Colonel.
Don't have an appointment waiting if you order Chick-fil-A
The big (non)beef with Chick-fil-A's to-go service is the absurd wait times –- nearly double those of other fast food restaurants. Sure, waiting is a relative thing. If you sat down at a fancy steakhouse or bistro, you'd probably tolerate longer intervals of service. Chick-fil-A is still fast food however, and that designation implies speed and efficiency. So when patrons consistently wait over forty minutes for their meal –- a lot for any type of food service, fast or not –- the system might be broken.
Even if you know how to avoid ordering mistakes at Chick-fil-A, wait times have apparently become so bad that managers will refund or offer free food and reward points just to appease unsatisfied eaters. Some have even reported waiting over an hour for orders. You'd think a chain restaurant that specializes in chicken would always have chicken ready to go for its chicken-loving customers. Are employees surprised when someone orders chicken?
Outback's takeout orders have become criminal
One of America's favorite steakhouses has taken a hit, and this is reflected in Outback's many recent location closures. Its revenue has dropped significantly, and the chain has been challenged — or even surpassed — by rival chains like Longhorn Steakhouse and Texas Roadhouse. These Lone Star steakhouses have been coming after the Down Under steakhouse for some time, and Outback hasn't stepped up its defense. The area where this faltering has become most obvious? Takeout orders.
When a brand's to-go meals have become a regular sight on Reddit's bad food threads, you know things have gone downhill. Major complaints involve the portion sizes, the lack of preparation effort, and up-charges on small add-ons. Low satisfaction seems to have become a normal disappointment for many customers. What was once one of America's consistently good restaurant chains has now fallen by the wayside, with a takeout game so bad it's been called "criminal" by outraged Redditors. Crikey, mate.
Shore up the consistency, Chipotle
For some, the decline in Chipotle's service is indicative of a general dip in customer relations. People have always had problems with customer service, but certain poll numbers back up the fact that people now feel more slighted by companies than ever before. It used to be you could relieve that stress by heading down to your favorite comfort food go-to — but maybe not anymore. At least, not at Chipotle.
Even DoorDash workers recognize how shoddy Chipotle has become, especially in regards to pickup and delivery orders. A lot of problems seem to stem from a lack of consistency from location to location. Customers just don't know which Chipotle they're going to get. Will it be one that's on top of things; keeping the food fresh and making sure mobile orders and deliveries are on point? Or will it be a Chipotle that moves slow, ignores to-go customers, and doesn't care about the food it serves? Oh, and if there's a problem with your food, forget about getting a real person on the phone to right the situation. It's erratic service like this that tarnishes the once-shining halo of Chipotle.
Applebee's might not even fully cook your to-go burger
If you're going to commit to eating at Applebee's, you'd be better off walking in for sit-down service. Unless you want to deal with — as one customer called it — the "worst takeout experience" they've ever had. This is not a good look for Applebee's, which has already plummeted in quality according to many. It was once the top casual dining restaurant in America, but resting on its laurels has allowed competitors like Chili's and even Olive Garden to catch up and pull from its consumer base.
It's not just Applebee's high-calorie appetizers that are having diners think twice. Missing onion rings, raw burgers, and careless customer service are some of the biggest complaints from takeout patrons. Consider too that Applebee's prices are as high as independent restaurants, and eaters might ask why they aren't just going to a neighborhood restaurant or a fast-food joint instead. It seems that Applebee's has tumbled into the dreaded middle space between these two types of eateries, which means that customers are going to choose one or the other rather than the middling middle option. Applebee's has no one to blame but themselves.
Domino's seems to have forgotten what it does
To quote Jeor Mormont from "Game of Thrones": "You had one job." The noble Ser Jeor might need to have a talk with whoever is running Domino's. The brand is a chain pizza restaurant, which has been clear ever since the first location opened in 1960. After so many decades providing the same type of food, why have Domino's takeout customers begun to feel like the company has no idea what it's doing –- or worse, screwing them over?
Major complaints have to do with delivery orders being botched and payments being processed for food that never arrived – especially from those who have accidentally entered in the wrong address for delivery. Even customers who place mobile orders and paid online report unexpected charges upon arriving at the store. Additionally, consumers who just wanted to take advantage of the store's deals have been met with long wait times and messed-up orders. These are major problem for a store known for providing a single type of item.
Au Bon Pain staff can have an attitude problem
Maybe you want a little slice of French cuisine in your day, and you can't get yourself to a nearby bistro, authentic café, or on a flight to Paris anytime soon. But what you do have is a local Au Bon Pain to somewhat satisfy your longing for a baguette on the Seine. It may not be the same, but the least you'd expect is a satisfying, straightforward lunch — which isn't always the case.
The one thing Au Bon Pain does seems to deliver is brusque even rude, customer service. Again and again, customers report a lot of coldness and little help from staff. Au Bon Pain has installed automated kiosks for those who want to mitigate the risk — but these seem to be a hassle as well, and diners report unhelpful staff when troubleshooting. This frustration has probably contributed to many Au Bon Pains having closed across the country — including its original location in Boston.
Checkers is missing that Southern hospitality
A true Southern original, the first Checkers opened its Alabama doors in 1986. Now based in Florida, the brand has long been known for yummy burgers, double drive-thrus, and low prices. Lately, however, it seems customers buying takeout orders from the chain haven't received the expected Southern hospitality, nor down-home satisfaction.
Inconsistent orders, tough food, and short staffs that even frustrate delivery drivers have caused devotees to lose confidence in their go-to. Depending on who's working the counter, customer service may be unhelpful at best and downright hostile at worst to anyone who has a problem with their order. Checkers has long been pulling themselves out of drops in sales, debt holes, and restructuring –- so this may all be a byproduct of that slow climb back. Regardless, it's customers on the other end of the counter that feel the lack of execution and care.
White Castle may be stuck in the past
What makes White Castle great may be the same thing that's made its takeout subpar. The original White Castle opened in 1921 in Wichita, Kansas; credited as perhaps the first fast-food restaurant on the globe. For over a century it has served small, square hamburgers (aka sliders) to the hungry masses. What's the one thing White Castle refuses to do that its rivals such as McDonalds, Burger King, and Wendy's employ? Using a heating lamp to keep its burgers warm. This is old-school, traditional, and admirable.
Problem is, sticking to its guns has caused White Castle's to-go orders to drop in quality. Because there's heating lamps, customers often report their burgers as cold by the time they're picked up, along with soggy buns where moisture from the patties and onions have soaked in. On top of that, it seems the restaurant's mobile order system is not exactly up to snuff; causing many customers to expect regular problems. Few restaurants hit the nostalgia spot quite like White Castle –- but it might be time the brand did a better job of entering the modern age.