12 Restaurant Chains That You Should Never Order Takeout From

Ah, takeout. Thank you for existing. Before takeout was invented, one had to enter a building that wasn't their house or car, sit down on a chair that wasn't their couch or bean bag, speak directly to a stranger face-to-face, and then eat food in public of all places. It wasn't easy, but socializing had to be done to enjoy a professionally cooked meal. Then one day, the concept of takeout arrived from the heavens on the wings of an eagle, and eating in your underwear has never been the same.

However, whether you like to run inside the restaurant for your takeaway orders, roll up via the drive-thru, or have meals delivered directly to your hearth and home, not every establishment does it well –- and that's especially true for chain restaurants. There are myriad reasons why some of the biggest food franchises falter when it comes to serving meals to-go, including endless wait times, order mistakes, and customer service so poor you couldn't even call it that. Here are the worst restaurant chains for ordering takeout.