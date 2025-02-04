The Wendy's Menu Item You Should Be Topping Your Burgers With
Of all the countless inventive new ways to modify fast food items and tailor them to the needs of your tastebuds, Wendy's undoubtedly has some of the most interesting. Beyond secret menu favorites like the barnyard burger and the gargantuan T-rex burger, some combinations can be made using items on the standard Wendy's menu that are truly out of this world and could be your new favorite thing at the beloved fast food chain.
For me, the best spontaneous amalgamation you can find at Wendy's is undoubtedly the chili cheeseburger. By ordering a Dave's Double, Single, or any Wendy's cheeseburger with its signature chili on top of it, you get a meaty combination of flavors that are one of a kind. And, while combining foods at Wendy's is far from a new concept (I've been dipping fries and spicy nuggets in my various-flavored Frostys for years now), the chili cheeseburger might just be the best dish the nearly 60-year-old fast food chain has to offer.
What makes Wendy's chili cheeseburger combo so special?
Because the meat used in Wendy's chili is the same meat the restaurant uses for their burgers, the flavors of the menu item blend perfectly with the Dave's Single. In fact, the chili gives the Dave's Single a much-needed kick that amplifies its taste without stripping anything away from the burger you know and love.
However, the beauty of putting Wendy's chili on your burger doesn't just come from its taste but also from the fact that it truly personifies one of the things that makes Wendy's special. In the constantly evolving world of fast food items, Wendy's sustainable and delicious chili is something of a novelty item, as very few other nationwide fast food establishments offer chili on their menu. This means that while you can try things like putting chicken nuggets on your burger at several of the most popular fast-food chains worldwide, only Wendy's can do the chili and cheeseburger combo.
Unfortunately, it's unlikely that asking for a Dave's Single with chili on top of it will be an acceptable order at all of the 6000+ Wendy's locations within the United States. However, the magnificent union between the fast food chain's chili and cheeseburgers is a delicious enough entree to merge the two items yourself after the dish is served. Fair warning: it's going to get messy if you do.