12 KFC Items Customers Suggest You Avoid, According To Reviews

Every fast-food chain comes with its own universe of fans. Some even have a cult-like following, complete with secret menu items and hacks traded on sites like Reddit. One thing to know about fast food is that people are not shy to share their brutally honest reviews publicly, both the good and bad. Another is that people don't like it when you mess with original recipes they are attached to.

Reddit, Yelp, and Google, as well as countless social media pages, are filled with some harsh truths about fast-food restaurants across the country, including KFC. In fact, KFC is a repeat offender and is rated one of the worst fast-food chains worldwide. One of the top consumer review sites has more than 6,000 bad reviews, with the majority being only one out of five stars.

Though food opinions are certainly subjective, most of these reviewers come prepared with receipts and receive validation from others in the comments who share similar experiences. When the same menu items are constantly torn to shreds, you start to pay attention to a bigger pattern, because usually where there is smoke, there is fire. Colonel Sanders probably never saw this coming, but here are the items from KFC that fast-food fans suggest crossing off your list. The items on the list were collected by culling through actual customer reviews posted on a number of public sites and comment threads.