Rachael Ray's Secret To Creamy And Smooth Mac And Cheese

It may be time to ditch the blue box, because making mac and cheese from scratch is where it's at. There are tons of recipes online, but celebrity chef Rachael Ray's iteration of this classic dish maximizes the creamy texture. For those who have tried their hand at homemade mac and cheese before, there can sometimes be a struggle in maintaining that perfect texture without the sauce being too runny or grainy. On her YouTube channel, Ray addressed this concern with a straightforward fix.

There are three very important factors, and it all starts with a roux. While you may have seen slow cooker mac and cheese before, and some recipes just involve cheese and milk, making a flour-based roux before adding any cheese is key. The ratios she prescribes are also vital. She includes an extra tablespoon of butter to most recipes. Once it "thickens just to coat the back of a spoon," she adds warm milk, spices, and sometimes stock. For however much liquid there is at this point, she adds an equal amount of shredded cheese a handful at a time. Perhaps the most precarious step is that she avoids overcooking. The moment the cheese is fully incorporated, she takes the sauce off the heat and adds it to the pasta so it doesn't have a chance to get grainy. After that, you can bake your mac and cheese in the oven or serve it up immediately.