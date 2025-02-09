Restaurant Chain Chicken Pot Pie Ranked From Worst To Best, According To Customer Reviews
For some people, there is almost nothing that hits the spot better than a homemade chicken pot pie — but not everyone has the time or ability to make one when the craving strikes. What's the next best option? Finding a restaurant chain that serves chicken pot pie.
However, the quality of a chicken pot pie can vary depending on the chain, and there's nothing worse than craving a food item and being let down by what you receive. In a perfect world, the dough on the outside of the pot pie would be buttery and nicely golden-brown, while inside the chicken would be tender, the vegetables soft but not mushy, and the gravy sauce would have just the right amount of thickness and flavor.
That's what a classic chicken pot pie should deliver — although there have been some unique variations, like this chicken Parmesan pot pie recipe and this chili pot pie mashup, that are surprisingly good. One thing is for sure: A restaurant pot pie should be better than one that can be easily picked up from the frozen section at a grocery store.
To inform you on which restaurant chain chicken pot pies are up to par and which ones miss the mark, here is a list of 10 chicken pot pies from chain restaurants ranked from worst to best. In order to compile the list, we searched for customer reviews that went into detail about the quality, taste, and texture of the pot pie. To learn more about the evaluation process, see the methodology slide at the end of this article.
10. Marie Callender's Restaurant & Bakery: Heartland Chicken Pot Pie
Shockingly, although the Marie Callender's lineup of frozen meals is the first thing that many people think of when chicken pot pie is mentioned, customers were not impressed by what they received in the restaurant. The restaurant's Heartland Chicken Pot Pie is filled with chunks of chicken, seasonings, and vegetables, and is topped with a hand-pressed crust.
One customer on Yelp who ordered the pot pie called it "awful," adding that they don't believe that the pie was fresh, as it was barely warm. The reviewer even went so far as stating that the chain's frozen pot pies are better. Another Yelp reviewer urged people not to get Marie Callender's chicken pot pie anymore, after having multiple bad experiences with it. The customer emphasized how disappointing this was, and explained how the quality of the pot pie had gone down, claiming that "now it's just watered down bland chicken base that doesn't even taste like chicken."
However, one patron on Yelp said that the pot pie at Marie Callender's was better than reviews suggest. The reviewer did compare the taste of the pot pie as being very similar to the frozen one, but noted that the pastry crust was "definitely better."
9. Boston Market: Chicken Pot Pie
Boston Market's timeline of opening and closing locations has been an active one. After being purchased by Jay Pandya in April of 2020, the chain was on track to open two new locations per week. However, by March of 2024 — after filing for bankruptcy, experiencing legal issues, and attempting to file for bankruptcy once more — Boston Market had only 27 locations remaining.
While the restaurant chain is still alive, based on customer reviews, it doesn't seem like its chicken pot pie is the reason. This menu item has Boston Market's rotisserie chicken and vegetables mixed with chicken-infused sauce and covered with crust. It also comes with a side of cornbread.
A customer who reviewed the pot pie on YouTube noted that there was no bottom crust, and called the crust on top "cakey." This diner added that the pie had green beans in it, noting that this is an interesting choice — although not as interesting as the boozy ingredient Ree Drummond adds to her chicken pot pie. While this YouTuber thought that the chicken was juicy and the vegetables seemed fresh, they said the sauce "has no flavor" and tasted like milk. In the end, the reviewer gave the pot pie a rating of six out of 10.
Another patron who took to Yelp concurred that the pie had no flavor, also complaining that the crust was tough. The customer questioned what happened to the restaurant, stating that it used to be "a good place for pot pie."
8. Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Chicken Pot Pie Soup
Unlike many chain restaurants these days, Potbelly Sandwich Shop is experiencing healthy growth. In September of 2024, its management announced that Potbelly has expansion plans to open 192 new U.S. sandwich shops from coast to coast. At the time, the sandwich chain had 425 locations nationwide, but it has a long-term goal of operating 2,000 restaurants.
Can some of this growth and apparent popularity be attributed to Potbelly's unique chicken pot pie soup? The jury's out and the reviews are mixed. This thick soup has slow-roasted chicken breast and vegetables, and is topped with crumbles of fresh-baked pie crust. One review of this soup on YouTube described it as "thick and creamy." The reviewer enjoyed the soup and pie crust crumbled on top, and highly recommended ordering this.
A different Potbelly patron who tried the soup on YouTube did highlight that this item has everything that it should — chicken, peas, carrots, and corn. This YouTuber thought that the chicken in the soup had a nice flavor to it, emphasizing that "it's not getting lost" among the other ingredients. However, the reviewer said that despite the soup being tasty and "evocative of what it was trying to emulate," it lacked enough seasoning, was overpriced, and has a one-dimensional consistency due to the chicken and vegetables being so tender.
7. KFC: Chicken Pot Pie
KFC offers some of the weirdest menu items in the fast food landscape. Over the years, this chain dreamed up the Chizza — a pair of extra-crispy chicken fillets topped with marinara sauce, melted mozzarella, and pepperoni — as well as the Kentucky Fried Chicken and Donuts sandwich. However, for nearly 30 years now, one menu item that has been a staple on KFC's menu — whether customers think it should be or not — is its classic chicken pot pie, which includes tender fried chicken, diced potatoes, peas, and carrots in a savory sauce, all baked within a flaky crust.
A former KFC worker shared on Reddit that to ensure its pot pies have good quality meat, the chain uses chicken from the night before to make them. A customer who tried the pot pie on YouTube noted how large the pie was, while highlighting the fluffy yet flaky crust. This reviewer's reaction after the first bite was that the pie was "absolutely fantastic" and full of everything it should have, earning it a rating of nine out of 10.
On the other hand, a writer for Uproxx was not as impressed. The reviewer did acknowledge that the pie's chicken was "tender and juicy with a great flavor," but stated that the gravy-like sauce, while rich and savory, was overpowering. The review went on to say that the pot pie's crust was buttery and flaky, giving it some texture that it "desperately needs" due to the fillings being soft and mushy. Overall, the writer claimed that this traditional KFC offering was one to skip, and "must be for Midwestern grandparents who need a fast food pot pie."
6. Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar: Chicken Pot Pie
The goal of Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar is to create comfortable dining experiences with a welcoming ambience and a wide variety of foods — and from steak to chicken to seafood to vegetarian meals, this chain has plenty of options to choose from. One of them is its chicken pot pie, which some customers state is in high demand, but it has received less-approving reviews from others. The chain claims that its pot pie is baked fresh every day with carrots, onions, mushrooms, and peas simmered in a creamy herb sauce, and baked in a house-made crust — the pot pie's original recipe since 1977.
A customer who had the pot pie in December of 2023 shared on Yelp that it was "just what I needed in this cold weather." Another diner on Yelp said that the pot pie is so popular that during multiple Claim Jumper visits, the restaurant had already sold out of this menu item.
However, others have not had such positive experiences with Claim Jumper's pot pie. One customer on Yelp complained that the pot pie they received "was the only disappointment of the evening," as the pie was too hot and too salty. A different patron on Yelp criticized the pot pie for the filling being too dry.
5. Metro Diner: Chicken Pot Pie
This next restaurant chain, Metro Diner, opened its first location in Jacksonville, Florida in 1938; nowadays it has more than 60 sites in a dozen states. The eatery was featured on Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" in 2010, when Fieri praised the diner's meatloaf. However, others have recognized the restaurant — whether it be with positive or negative feedback — for its chicken pot pie.
Metro Diner's version of this poultry pastry dish is filled with chicken, carrots, celery, corn, and a cream sauce, and it's topped with a biscuit-dough crust. A Yelp reviewer who ordered the pot pie said that it was fantastic and "full of flavor." While this customer expressed a preference for a pastry crust over a biscuit crust, the review still stated that the pot pie's thin crust was "wonderful." Another customer posted a photo of the dish to Tripadvisor, and called it the "best chicken pot pie ever."
Nonetheless, this sentiment wasn't shared by another patron on Yelp who was disappointed with the dish, saying that despite being a "beautiful-looking pot pie," it was bland and "just didn't cut it." The reviewer added that although they took the pot pie leftovers home, the food ended up going uneaten. Another customer claimed on Tripadvisor that the Metro Diner chicken pot pie's biscuit crust can't compare to the puff-pastry crust they remembered enjoying previously, and complained that this new dough was "not as good," adding that they won't order this again.
4. Lazy Dog: Chicken Pot Pie
This restaurant chain not only welcomes human customers, but encourages them to bring canine friends as well — to the extent of offering a dedicated dog menu. While four-legged diners might not have any complaints about the food, the human patrons have mixed feelings regarding Lazy Dog's chicken pot pie.
Overall, Lazy Dog earns plaudits for the quality of its ingredients — which are sourced from respected producers and farmers — and for making every meal, marinade, dressing, and sauce by hand. This includes the filling for its chicken pot pie, which consists of roasted chicken and slow-cooked vegetables. A customer who ate Lazy Dog's chicken pot pie took to Yelp and specifically praised the filling as creamy and "super good." While describing the crust as flaky, moist, and rich, the reviewer called this menu item the "best chicken pot pie I've had at a restaurant."
However, there were a couple of patrons who had complaints about this dish. One reviewer on Yelp said that the pot pie was served so hot that it was inedible, and that when it finally did cool down, they discovered the dough was stale. This diner described the taste of the filling as "flavored chicken broth that had been watered down." Another customer on Yelp agreed that Lazy Dog's chicken pot pie was bland.
3. Jason's Deli: Chicken Pot Pie Soup
The chicken pot pie soup served at Jason's Deli warms stomachs and delights palates. The soup has chicken, red potatoes, carrots, celery, green peas, and spices that are served within a creamy sauce and topped with puff pastry.
As reported in a DeSoto Times-Tribune review, the writer was unsure what to expect when trying this soup, but ended up enjoying it very much. The reviewer described the soup as thick, creamy, and loaded with vegetables and chicken, going on to say that it was "like eating a chicken pot pie without the crust" and that they "highly recommend it."
For one customer on Yelp, Jason's chicken pot pie soup is a go-to. The diner raved about the soup being "so flavorful," while describing the puff pastry it comes with as "so buttery." Another patron on Yelp agreed that the soup was tasty — their only complaint was that it didn't come with enough of the "super buttery" puff pastry.
2. Mimi's Cafe: Chicken Pot Pie
The bistro-style chain known as Mimi's Cafe has been around for almost 50 years, and has locations in 12 states. This eatery is known for its bakery items that are baked fresh everyday. Another item that is served hot out of the oven — the restaurant's chicken pot pie — is a favorite with customers, based on reviews. This pot pie has roasted chicken, peas, carrots, onions, and potatoes folded into a creamy herb sauce and topped with crust.
The pot pie was not the only highlight of a Mimi's Cafe visit chronicled on Tripadvisor — this review also praised the restaurant's atmosphere, and stated that the service was top-notch. As for the pot pie, the diner stated that it was delicious and affordable, making sure to note that they "totally recommend" it. A patron on Yelp agreed, simply describing the chicken pot pie as "great." One reviewer even took to Yelp to help other pot pie lovers, informing them that Mimi's has a limited supply of this "delectable" menu item, and encouraging them to grab the chicken pot pie if it's available.
1. Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen: Homemade Chicken Pot Pie
Despite the restaurant's name, the chicken pot pie from Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen has no cheese in it. That doesn't seem to bother the chain's diners, though, because this pot pie — which is filled with chicken, vegetables, and homemade cream sauce before being covered with crust — received overwhelmingly positive reviews, earning the top spot on our list.
When one couple reviewed Cheddar's chicken pot pie on YouTube, the first thing they noted was that this pot pie "ain't your freezer kind," as it is chock-full of large chicken chunks. After taking the first bite, the diners emphasized how flavorful the pot pie was, stating that they could taste every pea and carrot. Furthermore, the reviewers claimed that they didn't think this pot pie could be beaten by another restaurant, as it tasted like it was made in a home kitchen.
A customer on Tripadvisor highlighted the tasty ingredients of the pot pie, as well as the crust, which was described as "exceptionally flaky." Another diner on Yelp compared the pot pie to those that "mom makes," explaining that their son inhaled it before it was possible to snap a picture. For anyone looking to try this popular pot pie and save a bit of money, the chain offers it in a weekday lunch special served with a house salad.
Methodology
A customer's experience at a restaurant — especially a chain restaurant — can vary depending on multiple factors, including what time they dined and the location they visited. For that very reason, when looking to rank chicken pot pies at restaurant chains from worst to best, we made sure to view a multitude of customer reviews from independent and reputable platforms such as Yelp, Tripadvisor, and YouTube.
When doing this, we looked at the overall tone of the reviews regarding the chicken pot pie, and then searched for recent posts that went into detail about the quality, preparation, taste, and overall enjoyment of this menu item. We also looked for any reviews on the chain's pot pie from critics or writers at local publications.