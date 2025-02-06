You Should Always Skip These Appetizers When Dining Out, According To Chefs

While the entrée is always considered the star of the show when dining out, many can agree that, sometimes, an appetizer can shine just as brightly. Whether you're dining at a higher-end restaurant or just at your local chain eatery, the right appetizer can get your meal off to a great start.

However, some appetizers are better than others, not only from a taste perspective, but also due to the quality of ingredients used in the appetizers at many restaurants, or due to nutritional content and dietary concerns. To get a behind-the-scenes perspective as to what appetizers you should always skip when dining out, we spoke to a series of chefs, as well as healthcare professionals in the nutrition space, to get their opinions. You can find their credentials in the methodology slide at the end of this article — but here are their top tips on menu items to avoid.