The Pros Of Air Frying Vs Deep Frying Onion Rings

There is just one question you should ask yourself before getting all the ingredients out to make homemade onion rings: Should you air fry or deep fry them? Both methods work perfectly well, but there might be some pros to each that you haven't considered that will help you decide which fry you want to use.

In case you're unclear, air fryers are small appliances that come with baskets, like this Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1, or the mini-oven variety, like the Ninja SP101 Digital Air Fry Countertop Oven. Hot air is circulated throughout the basket or chamber, removing moisture from the surface of the food — which is how food gets crispy.

Deep frying uses a heavy pot (like a dutch oven) filled with oil or a countertop deep fryer machine, which has a space for hot oil and a basket with which to submerge the food into the oil chamber. The oil forces any water content from the food out and up — that's how the exteriors get delicious and crunchy. Only you can decide which is the best frying method for you and your family, but there are some benefits of each to consider.