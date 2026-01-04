16 Canned Vegetables You Should Always Have In Your Pantry

Imagine having a garden packed to the brim with fresh vegetables, always at your disposal. Gone would be the days of putting off recipes until the ripest crops came around. In reality, fresh veggies aren't always so reliable. While in-season produce is bright, and aromatic, those same vegetables can experience significant downgrades in flavor, texture, and even nutrient density when out of season. Buying some fresh vegetables can also put a dent in your wallet, and make it harder to keep up with your five a day.

The solution to many of these problems comes packed neatly in a can. While canned vegetables often get a bad rap, they can be just as delicious as, and even preferable to, their fresh counterparts. For one, they often come at a cheaper price point than fresh vegetables. Since canned foods can last far past their best-by dates, this means you can stock up, and worry less about future grocery trips. You also won't have to double-check what month it is. Vegetables are canned when they're ripest, so you can enjoy the peak flavor, and nutritional benefits of your favorite veggies, year-round. Here are 16 you should always have in your pantry.