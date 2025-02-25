Soften Canned Chickpeas In A Flash With One Pantry Staple

It's undeniable that canned beans are far more convenient than dried beans, which require hours of soaking and cooking. However, canned beans can sometimes be less than ideal in terms of texture. Canned chickpeas (also known as garbanzo beans) are particularly prone to this issue. During processing, manufacturers often add calcium chloride to preserve the chickpeas' shape and firmness since chickpeas can be stored for long periods and may lose their integrity without this ingredient. If you want to soften canned chickpeas and achieve a creamy texture in your dishes instead of a slightly crunchy or grainy one, your go-to solution is also in the pantry — baking soda.

Whether the chickpeas contain calcium chloride or not, baking soda will not only loosen the texture created by calcium chloride but also break down the naturally occurring pectin within the chickpea that holds it together, further softening the bean. This quick softening process requires half a teaspoon of baking soda for a 15-ounce can of chickpeas, which is equivalent to about 1 1/2 cups of chickpeas. Pour all the contents of the canned chickpeas (including the water) into a saucepan along with the baking soda and boil for seven to twenty minutes. The longer you cook the chickpeas, the softer they'll become, but boiling them for more than twenty minutes risks boiling them apart. You can check your chickpeas every few minutes by using a slotted spoon to remove a bean or two from the pot, and once they've cooled down, squeeze them between your fingers to test their softness. When the chickpeas reach your desired softness, remove them from the heat and strain them from the water.