The Unexpected Canned Veggie That Packs In The Protein

Yes, vegetables contain protein. And if you're not adding canned artichoke hearts to your salad, pasta, or pizza, then you're missing out on a great protein source. Just one serving of canned artichoke hearts, which is about ¾ cup or 130 grams, contains around 3 grams of protein, depending on the brand. Artichokes are one of the few canned veggies (aside from beans, lentils, and peas, which are botanically considered both vegetables and legumes) that make the list when it comes to canned foods that are packed with protein. In comparison to other canned vegetables in the same serving size, nothing else quite stacks up. Asparagus, hearts of palm, and spinach contain around 2 grams; beets, corn, and green beans contain roughly 1 gram; and carrots contain 0 grams.

Protein is one of three macronutrients — carbohydrates, fats, and protein — that our bodies require in ample quantities for optimal functioning. Currently, protein is garnering significant attention for more than just muscle rebuilding and there is growing awareness about how crucial it is to meet our body's daily protein needs. Protein also supports healthy blood sugar levels, boosts satiety, contributes to weight management efforts, improves cognitive function, and has been associated with positive hormone balancing. While the amount of protein in canned artichoke hearts may not be as high as the amount found in animal products or other plant-based protein sources, incorporating it into meals and snacks can help count toward your protein goals.