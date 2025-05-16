The Unexpected Canned Veggie That Packs In The Protein
Yes, vegetables contain protein. And if you're not adding canned artichoke hearts to your salad, pasta, or pizza, then you're missing out on a great protein source. Just one serving of canned artichoke hearts, which is about ¾ cup or 130 grams, contains around 3 grams of protein, depending on the brand. Artichokes are one of the few canned veggies (aside from beans, lentils, and peas, which are botanically considered both vegetables and legumes) that make the list when it comes to canned foods that are packed with protein. In comparison to other canned vegetables in the same serving size, nothing else quite stacks up. Asparagus, hearts of palm, and spinach contain around 2 grams; beets, corn, and green beans contain roughly 1 gram; and carrots contain 0 grams.
Protein is one of three macronutrients — carbohydrates, fats, and protein — that our bodies require in ample quantities for optimal functioning. Currently, protein is garnering significant attention for more than just muscle rebuilding and there is growing awareness about how crucial it is to meet our body's daily protein needs. Protein also supports healthy blood sugar levels, boosts satiety, contributes to weight management efforts, improves cognitive function, and has been associated with positive hormone balancing. While the amount of protein in canned artichoke hearts may not be as high as the amount found in animal products or other plant-based protein sources, incorporating it into meals and snacks can help count toward your protein goals.
Canned artichokes are protein power from the pantry
As a bonus, canned artichokes also come packaged with a healthy dose of prebiotic fiber — a fiber that allows probiotics to flourish within the gut microbiome and support digestion. One can of artichokes (two servings), contains 530 milligrams of potassium, which is nearly 100 milligrams more than the amount in a large banana. A serving of canned artichokes also contains magnesium, iron, calcium, phosphorus, folate, vitamin C, and antioxidants.
You can find canned artichokes either in water or marinated in brine and seasonings. They typically complement savory dishes with bright, acidic flavors, as the artichokes' richness provides a balanced contrast. Originating from the Mediterranean, canned artichokes are commonly featured in Italian, Greek, and French cuisines, but they also find their way into Middle Eastern dishes.
Canned artichokes make a fantastic addition to salads, not only for their protein content but also for their juicy bite. They're also the one canned vegetable you should be adding to any pasta salad or, my personal favorite, layering on top of pizza. For plant-based eaters, adding canned artichokes to a dish can be a great way to increase protein intake and provide a heartier, more satisfying flavor. It's incredibly easy to incorporate this underrated superfood into meals or snacks simply by opening a can.