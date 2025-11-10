If You Hate Beets, You Can Probably Blame Your Genetics

Just as genetic tests can now tell if you're going to be a cilantro hater, studies show your genes can tell you that beets are icky. Even more surprising is that these beet-hater genes have more to do with smell than with taste. It all comes down to genetic mutations that alter a person's "smellscape." Humans have roughly 400 olfactory receptors, and some genetic markers make people more receptive to certain scents, such as those of 2-ethylfenchol and geosmin. If you can smell the wet earth in an unpleasantly intense way after a light rainfall, you might have those markers.

Let's just get this out of the way: Beets do not, in fact, taste like dirt because they are grown in the ground (unless they haven't been properly cleaned). Instead, they contain a substance called geosmin, which also exists in many earthy vegetables and soil. For certain people, their genes cause the smell of geosmin and sometimes 2-ethylfenchol (also present in beets) to be completely overpowering, especially when consumed. For those people, the smell is so strong that it impacts their ability to taste the sweet, enjoyable notes of the beet. Instead, they feel like they are crunching into a dirt clod. Some beets have more geosmin than others, and raw beets are especially rife with it. So, if you think that beet salad tastes like you're eating fresh sod, that's the reason why.