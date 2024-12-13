How To Remove Tough Beet Stains From Your Wooden Cutting Board
Beets: The vibrant, earthy root veggie that looks fantastic in a delicious beet, feta, and walnut salad — but not so much on your cutting board. If you've ever chopped one of these ruby-red beauties, you know the aftermath: a stained board that looks like it survived a crime scene. Don't worry! With a little know-how, you can say goodbye to those pesky beet stains and keep your wooden cutting board looking fresh.
One of the easiest ways to tackle beet stains is with a lemon and salt combo. Slice a lemon in half, sprinkle coarse salt directly onto the stain, and use the lemon like a scrub brush, squeezing out juice as you go. After a good scrub, rinse with warm water. For the best results, work on the stain right away — the longer it sits, the harder it is to remove. Another handy trick is using a baking soda paste. Mix baking soda with just enough water to make a thick paste, then scrub it onto the stained area with a cloth or sponge.
After rinsing, it's important to let your cutting board dry properly. If you place it flat on the counter so that one side stays damp, the uneven drying can cause the wood to warp or even crack. To prevent this, stand the board on its edge or lean it against something so both sides dry evenly, keeping it smooth and ready for the next chop, dice, or slice.
How to prevent beet stains in the first place
To keep your wooden board in tip-top shape and reduce its stain-prone tendencies, regularly apply food-grade oil, like mineral oil or fractionated coconut oil. This simple practice helps seal the wood, preventing stains and keeping your board looking new. To apply the oil, use a clean dish towel to spread the oil across the surface whenever it appears dry. A useful trick is to sprinkle a few drops of water onto the board — if they roll off, you're in good shape. If they soak into the wood, that's your cue to oil it up.
Another easy way to dodge beet stains is to designate a plastic cutting board specifically for vibrant veggies (and maybe even separate cutting boards for raw meats, onions, and eggs, too). Plastic boards don't absorb color as readily and are much easier to clean. Alternatively, you can use parchment paper over your cutting board while chopping to create a protective barrier. With these preventative measures in place, you can keep your cutting board clean and still enjoy your favorite beet dishes (like Princess Diana's beloved beet soup) without a second thought.