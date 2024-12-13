How To Remove Tough Beet Stains From Your Wooden Cutting Board

Beets: The vibrant, earthy root veggie that looks fantastic in a delicious beet, feta, and walnut salad — but not so much on your cutting board. If you've ever chopped one of these ruby-red beauties, you know the aftermath: a stained board that looks like it survived a crime scene. Don't worry! With a little know-how, you can say goodbye to those pesky beet stains and keep your wooden cutting board looking fresh.

One of the easiest ways to tackle beet stains is with a lemon and salt combo. Slice a lemon in half, sprinkle coarse salt directly onto the stain, and use the lemon like a scrub brush, squeezing out juice as you go. After a good scrub, rinse with warm water. For the best results, work on the stain right away — the longer it sits, the harder it is to remove. Another handy trick is using a baking soda paste. Mix baking soda with just enough water to make a thick paste, then scrub it onto the stained area with a cloth or sponge.

After rinsing, it's important to let your cutting board dry properly. If you place it flat on the counter so that one side stays damp, the uneven drying can cause the wood to warp or even crack. To prevent this, stand the board on its edge or lean it against something so both sides dry evenly, keeping it smooth and ready for the next chop, dice, or slice.