What's The Difference Between Black And Green Olives?

I've always gravitated toward black olives; I think my first experience was when I had them on my favorite Subway sandwich and they were delightful. Green olives, for whatever reason, were the bane of my existence. They're just way too salty for my taste. Please hold the green ones on whatever delicacy you're about to ruin by including them — that was my disposition. Over time, I've come around to black olives and can appreciate the unique flair they bring to the party. But that does raise the question ... besides color, what's the real difference between the two?

I assumed that they were just a different species of olive or something. Turns out it's definitely the "or something." The difference is in their ripeness. Green olives get picked before they're fully ripe, which gives them a firmer texture along with a more tangy flavor profile. Black olives differ in that they are harvested at full ripeness, so you get a softer texture and a milder, richer taste. Even though they may seem like completely different varieties, they're often from the same types of olive trees; it comes down to when they're picked and how they're processed.

Interestingly, green and black olives undergo curing to remove their natural bitterness. It should be noted that the curing process also enhances their unique characteristics, too. Green olives often take on briny, salty notes, but black olives develop earthy, buttery flavors. So whether we're snacking, cooking, or garnishing, understanding these differences can help you choose the perfect olive for your dish.