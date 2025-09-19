We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Succotash is one of my go-to dishes. It comes together so quickly from just heating lima beans and corn — just like how my Southern grandma did — and tossing them with butter. I'll add a little salt and pepper, and sometimes, if I'm feeling indulgent, I'll add a dash of half-and-half, too. But the salt, pepper, and half-and-half are all optional extras. The butter is really what makes the dish complete.

Food science expert Ed McCormick agrees. McCormick, founder of Cape Crystal Brands and author of Beginners Guide to Hydrocolloids, can vouch for the transformational power of butter. He says it's a great way to elevate bland canned corn.

"Butter melts into it and amplifies its inherent sweetness while giving a rich, smooth finish," McCormick explains. "It takes a plain side and makes it cozy and rich." Fat enhances the taste, texture, and smell of food, which means yes, dairy-free butter will have a similar effect. Though not all canned corn is created equal, a pat of butter, a little salt, and seasonings like Old Bay or garlic can jazz up the blandest can. To give buttered canned corn its moment, turn it into an elotes casserole.