12 Tips That Will Instantly Improve Your Knife Skills

You're not going to trust a surgeon who's unfamiliar with a scalpel. Why trust yourself with a knife if you're not 100% sure of its anatomy? Knowing a tool makes for a better tool master. And yes, chef knives have a number of parts to them, not just a blade and a handle.

Moving from back to front, there's the tang, which is the metal part of the blade that stretches into the handle and emerges at the end — if it's a full tang that is, not a half-tang, which stops midway through the handle and is usually unseen. From there we have the handle's butt and the rivets running along its side — almost like round screw-tops — which fasten the handle to the metal. Between the handle and the blade is something called a bolster, used for stability. The spine runs alongside the backside of the blade, opposite the edge (the part you're using to cut), all culminating in the tip, which includes the point.

Each of these parts has a purpose. The point is used for piercing, while the tip as a whole is used for subtler cuts of food. The heel of the blade, right in front of the bolster, is ideal for cutting through dense, strong ingredients like squash or carrots. Even the spine, turned upside down, is great for scraping.