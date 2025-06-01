How To Grip A Small Knife While Slicing

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While your kitchen truly doesn't need 16 different knives, a small paring knife is one of the crucial knives to always have on hand. These short (typically three to four inches) knives are kind of like miniature chef knives which are ideal for small, precision-based tasks like mincing garlic and deveining shrimp. However, when using any style of knife, it's essential to know how to grip it properly for efficiency, comfort, and above all, safety. That's why we reached out to Jonathan Fox, chef and co-owner at Boca Raton's Kasumi Modern Japanese Restaurant, to find out the correct way to grip a small knife like this.

"Each knife requires a specific grip because of how it guides the direction and the motion of the blade," Fox told The Takeout. When it comes to small paring knives, Fox recommends first and foremost choosing a knife with a handle you feel comfortable gripping. "The circumference and the length needs to fit your hand size to ensure you have a firm grip on the knife," he noted.