How To Grip A Small Knife While Slicing
While your kitchen truly doesn't need 16 different knives, a small paring knife is one of the crucial knives to always have on hand. These short (typically three to four inches) knives are kind of like miniature chef knives which are ideal for small, precision-based tasks like mincing garlic and deveining shrimp. However, when using any style of knife, it's essential to know how to grip it properly for efficiency, comfort, and above all, safety. That's why we reached out to Jonathan Fox, chef and co-owner at Boca Raton's Kasumi Modern Japanese Restaurant, to find out the correct way to grip a small knife like this.
"Each knife requires a specific grip because of how it guides the direction and the motion of the blade," Fox told The Takeout. When it comes to small paring knives, Fox recommends first and foremost choosing a knife with a handle you feel comfortable gripping. "The circumference and the length needs to fit your hand size to ensure you have a firm grip on the knife," he noted.
Tips for safely using a small knife
Once you have a good-fitting knife you feel comfortable holding, it's time to learn how to properly grip it. The standard grip for a paring knife is the pinch grip. For this grip, you'll want to keep "all of your fingers firmly wrapped around the handle," says Fox. "With your thumb applying pressure from the top." As for your non-cutting hand, use it to support the food item you are slicing. "If the item is on the cutting board, the non-cutting hand should be holding the item with the fingers creating a rounded blade guide to ensure you do not cut yourself."
Speaking of safety, Fox recommends ensuring the knife is clean and dry, and most importantly, maintaining a firm grip at all times. "The worst thing you can do is hold a knife without a firm grip," he said. With these expert tips in mind, you're ready to safely slice and dice with a small paring knife (maybe one from an Anthony Bourdain-approved knife brand).