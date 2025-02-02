Julienne Vs Batonnet Cuts: What's The Actual Size Difference?

Have you attempted to make a julienne or batonnet cut, but they came out too thick, thin, or uneven? We've all been there. It's frustrating but totally fixable with a few easy tips that'll have you chopping like a master chef. Tip number one: Remember that the cutting board plays a pivotal role in how well you can slice things. It's not uncommon for a home cook to make major knife mistakes when using cutting boards or to pick boards that dull knives (looking at you, bamboo). Second, it is imperative to keep your knife well-maintained and sharpened, and never put it in the dishwasher. The third key thing to do is to choose the best knife from the start, since they maintain their edge longer and stand up to frequent sharpening well. It'll cost more, but a good knife pays for itself in ease and convenience.

Once you have the right board and a sharp knife, always start by squaring your vegetables. Take your veggie (such as a carrot, turnip, parsnip, radish, or cucumber), cut off the top and bottom, and then trim off the rounded sides to get four flat surfaces. You'll be left with a rectangular prism or cube that you can then cut into appropriately thick blanks, depending on whether you're doing a batonnet or julienne. Slice those planks into strips, and there you have it: perfectly cut veggies at the exact size you need them, every time.